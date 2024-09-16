Scientists make incredible self-healing concrete out of bacteria — here's how it works

The breakthrough carries great potential, as concrete is the most widely used material in the world.

Bacteria being grown at England's University of Bath might be the elixir that gives concrete a fascinating ability to heal itself.

The microbes can grow inside of cracks and form a mineral crystal layer that serves as a stable, watertight filler, "which is what we want," Bath biology lecturer and microbiologist Susanne Gebhard said in a YouTube clip about the project.

She is working with Bath infrastructure materials professor Kevin Paine to create a self-healing mix that has the potential to save money and even limit the production of new cement by preserving what has already been made.

The breakthrough has great potential, as concrete is the most widely used material in the world. Its creation is often reported to churn out about 8% of global carbon dioxide pollution, according to the Royal Society of Chemistry and Princeton.

Paine said in the clip that, astoundingly, half of the United Kingdom's construction budget is spent to repair existing materials. Much of that material is concrete.

Bacteria that are happy in limestone- and calcium-rich environments can address flaws as they begin to form, before they grow into those large work orders.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The concrete is made normally, with bacteria capsules added to the mix. It activates when a crack develops, all per the experts.

"The great advantage of self-healing concrete is that the concrete is repairing itself," Paine said.

In the YouTube clip, Paine shows a small block that had cracked. The bacteria went to work, filling the fissure with a mineral layer.

"All that's left is a very tiny scar," Paine points out.

Self-mending material development is happening in other sectors, as well. Australian experts are working on solar cells that can repair their own damage, sustained during the process of capturing and transforming sunlight into electricity.

A battery cathode being researched at the University of California San Diego has regenerative abilities, as well.

All of those projects have the potential to reduce the amount of planet-warming air pollution we create when making, storing, and using energy. The heat-trapping fumes are attributed to a greater risk of severe weather around the world, all according to NASA.

The carnage is even impacting insurance premiums and coverage options, as companies are becoming wary of providing service in storm-prone areas.

The good news is that you don't have to wait for paramedic bacteria to arrive. Some simple weatherization upgrades, including insulation, can save you hundreds of dollars a year on energy costs, all while reducing air pollution. What's more, government incentives can save you more than $1,000 for some of the work.

In the meantime, self-healing concrete is already being poured. An Instagram video shared by EcoMedy (@eco.medy) on Instagram shows self-healing cement that's part of a Netherlands underpass. It was developed by experts at TU Delft. Another lab is working on a product that uses enzymes from red blood cells to help fill cracks within 24 hours.

At Bath, Paine has impressive expectations for the unique research there.

"I think we can have even more fun by actually using the technology that we've developed that goes inside the crack … to maybe even grow buildings, or grow elements for buildings," he said in the clip.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.