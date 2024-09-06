The 'Expedia of solar panels' can save you $7,000 on rooftop solar: 'We make pricing transparent'

"You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."

A company called EnergySage connects people to vetted, local solar installers and makes it easy to switch to high-quality, cost-saving clean energy.

This is good to know because, through 2032, you can get up to 30% back in tax credits on the costs of home solar installation. For example, if your solar project costs $21,000 to install, you can get $7,000 back because of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Better yet, there's no limit on how much your household can claim on credits as long as it is 30% of your total project cost.

Instead of navigating the complex process of comparing solar providers on your own, EnergySage offers free tools to estimate your solar energy costs and compare quotes.

EnergySage president and COO Charlie Hadlow said, "We make pricing transparent. We don't use high-pressure sales tactics. And we maintain your privacy along the way. Our whole service is free for homeowners and renters."

To see how much you can save on solar, you can skip the annoying phone calls and see an apples-to-apples comparison of multiple quotes in one place. Meanwhile, unbiased energy experts will help you review proposals and answer questions to get the best deal on solar upgrades and make the most of government discounts.

Making the switch to solar is one of the best ways to save money on your energy bills while reducing your home's contribution to planet-overheating pollution.

Federal solar tax credits only apply when taxpayers own their solar energy systems, as leased systems or those in a power purchase agreement are not eligible. Therefore, now is the ideal time to purchase and own a solar setup to claim the government tax credits while they're still available.

The credit covers the costs of solar panels, PV cells, solar water heaters, energy storage devices, contractor expenses, inspection costs, developer fees, and permit fees.

Hadlow said his company is here to help and offers free information to the public even if you choose not to shop for solar through EnergySage.

