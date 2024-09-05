The government is giving away $1,200 for home insulation upgrades — here's how you can take advantage

Other energy-efficient home improvement ideas covered by government incentives include replacing exterior windows, upgrading your HVAC system, and installing efficient heat pump air conditioners and water heaters.

If you're like many homeowners across the country, you're constantly looking for ways to improve your home to make it a place you love to be and live more comfortably.

Now (or soon), homeowners and renters can make insulation updates at a deep discount because of government incentives that are part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The IRA will offer particular electrification rebates through point-of-sale consumer discounts to help low- and moderate-income American households make their homes more energy-efficient. Although the programs are still rolling out in most states, these rebates should be immediately available to consumers when they make qualifying electrification purchases.

One particularly valuable rebate is for weatherization, which allows for up to a $1,600 discount on insulation, air sealing, and ventilation.

Insulation is extremely important to a home's energy efficiency because it prevents excess heat from entering a house in the summer and escaping in the winter. With good insulation, you'll maintain a more comfortable indoor temperature without over-relying on your HVAC system or making it work unnecessarily hard, driving up your energy bills and carbon footprint.

Households can use the insulation rebate to improve their attics, walls, and floors while controlling heating and cooling costs. To take the benefits of insulation one step further, sustainability leaders like Hempitecture have developed biobased, carbon-capturing insulation materials without the toxic chemicals contained in traditional insulation.

Rethinking how you power your home, appliances, and vehicle is one of the most effective ways to save money while helping the environment. Reassessing and updating your home's insulation can be a fantastic investment for your family's comfort, your home's value, and the planet.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, weatherization upgrades save households $372 or more each year on average. Other energy-efficient home improvement ideas covered by government incentives include replacing exterior windows, upgrading your HVAC system, and installing efficient heat pumps and heat pump water heaters.

The non-profit Rewiring America is a resource that offers free tools to help you discover valuable tax incentives, sustainability-focused contractors, and ideas for making green renovations more affordable.

