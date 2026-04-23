New self-healing composite material may enable cars and planes to last for centuries

The composite can heal itself more than 1,000 times, meaning modern technology could soon have a lifespan of centuries rather than merely decades.

Researchers are delivering hope with a composite that can heal internal damage to modern equipment.

As the North Carolina State University team noted in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, delamination damage is a known issue that shortens the lifespan of fiber-reinforced polymer composites — advanced materials in cars, airplanes, wind turbines, and spacecraft.

They developed a composite that can heal itself more than 1,000 times, meaning modern technology could soon have a lifespan of centuries rather than merely decades.

As the corresponding author Jason Patrick explained in a media release, this would address a known issue dating back to the 1930s, while also reducing energy consumption and waste in the industrial sector and lowering maintenance costs.

This could be "exceptionally important" amid the space-race reawakening, given that spacecraft "operate in largely inaccessible environments."

The self-healing composite could provide tangible benefits on Earth, too. If expensive technologies can last generations, consumers would gain a greater buffer against volatile price spikes related to repair, geopolitical disruptions, and regulatory shifts.

As for the energy sector, renewable technology such as wind turbines are more affordable to develop at scale compared to nuclear and fossil infrastructure, and they are proven to slash electricity costs.

Still, no energy source is perfect. As the Daily Galaxy noted, one issue with wind turbines is that their blades are difficult to recycle. At current decommissioning rates, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimated that the U.S. could have 2.2 million tons of blade waste by 2050.

Extending the lifespan of turbines combined with emerging recycling techniques could go a long way toward promoting healthier air, cleaner communities, and a more sustainable supply chain.

According to the release, the self-healing composite is patented and licensed through Patrick's startup, Structeryx.

"We're excited to work with industry and government partners to explore how this self-healing approach could be incorporated into their technologies," Patrick said.

Reactions on Reddit's r/EverythingScience ranged from cynical to optimistic.

"Great news," one said. "But there's a concept of planned obsolescence … Not sure how companies will be on the uptake here."

"You'll have to have a subscription for them to be installed on your vehicle," another joked.

"Does it work on knees?" a third wondered.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.