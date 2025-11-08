Researchers develop innovative product that could have major impact on women's health: 'The potential to make a serious difference'

"This project opened my eyes to how urgently innovation is needed."

Researchers at McMaster University have unveiled a seaweed-powered menstrual cup that would make periods safer and easier while eliminating excess pollution, as reported by Interesting Engineering.

According to the World Health Organization, over 200,000 metric tons of waste are produced each year from menstrual hygiene products. In North America, this equates to nearly 20 billion sanitary napkins, tampons, and applicators sent to landfills each year. The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics stated that the average person will use 11,000 disposable tampons in their lifetime.

These single-use products are composed of 93% plastic, according to Days for Girls. Factories that create these products heavily use fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas, which contribute to rising global temperatures and worsening climate disasters.

When these plastic products are disposed of, it takes hundreds of years for them to break down, adding to soil pollution in landfills, forming microplastics that enter our bodies, and contributing to planet-warming methane released in landfills. Using the products could also expose you to harmful chemicals, a study by Indiana University and the University of Notre Dame found.

The new product from the team at McMaster University is a great step toward sustainable menstrual hygiene products that are safe and easy to use.

In ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, the team published its findings of using a seaweed-based tablet that can be inserted into a reusable menstrual cup. The tablet then absorbs menstrual blood, reducing spills, repelling bacteria, and reducing the need for boiling between uses. According to the research team, each cup can last several years, further reducing pollution from single-use products.

"This project opened my eyes to how urgently innovation is needed in menstrual care," said Zeinab Hosseinidoust, an associate professor of biomedical and chemical engineering at McMaster University and co-lead researcher on the team.

"There's been little movement in the conversation around menstrual care. Some of that is due to stigma and some is lack of interest, but cups have the potential to make a serious difference in the lives of women around the world."

About two-thirds of women worldwide can't afford the menstrual products they need. This development could help those in need of these products to save money and receive the care they need.

"Menstrual health is a critical issue for millions of girls and women, particularly those living in poverty in low- and middle-income countries, where access to safe and dignified products remains a barrier to education, employment, and social participation," said Leisa Hirtz, founder of Women's Global Health Innovations, per IE.

"This innovation builds on Bfree Cup's proven technology to support wider adoption and reduce period poverty. The current research also opens the door to advanced diagnostic capabilities that could transform how we monitor and manage women's reproductive health globally."

The research team envisions more innovation in sustainable hygiene products. According to Interesting Engineering, the team envisions future menstrual cups to be equipped with sensors to detect infections.

"This could be a new form of wearable technology that could be even more valuable than a smartwatch," said Tohid Didar, McMaster associate professor of mechanical and bioengineering and co-leader of the research, per IE. "We have mainly been reactive in terms of women's health. This can give us an opportunity to start being proactive. There is a lot to explore in this area."

