Researchers sound alarm over concerning discovery in reusable menstrual products: 'There's still a lot we don't know'

"Too much we don't know about the potential for these chemicals to be absorbed through the skin."

Using sustainable alternatives to these everyday items may expose you to harmful chemicals — here's what you need to know.

What happened?

Twelve billion single-use period products — tampons, pads, liners, and menstrual discs — are used and tossed each year in the United States alone.

As consumers become more climate-conscious, we're seeing a shift to reusable products, like period underwear, washable pads, menstrual cups, and even reusable tampon applicators.

They're better for the environment, but a new study suggests they may not be better for your health.

Researchers at Indiana University and the University of Notre Dame analyzed "a wide range of reusable menstrual and incontinence products" and detected several undisclosed "forever chemicals," according to Technology Networks.

Forever chemicals, also known as PFAS, are synthetic chemicals that never degrade. We are constantly exposed to PFAS — they're used in single-use food containers, non-stick cookware, cosmetics, furniture, turf, and more.

Why are these chemicals concerning?

While PFAS may leave your body over time, regular exposure has been linked to "cancer, hormonal disruption, immune suppression and developmental effects in children," per Technology Networks.

Unfortunately, most states have no labeling requirement for PFAS — companies aren't required to disclose their presence. Some states, like California and Colorado, are introducing legislation that requires PFA disclosure on products.

Consumers have a right to know what they're putting in their bodies, especially potentially harmful chemicals that last forever.

What can I do to avoid PFAS?

Due to the lack of labeling, avoiding PFAS can be difficult. One of the study's authors, Dr. Graham Peaslee, says consumers should be cautious, but there's still a lot of ambiguity.

"There's still a lot we don't know about the extent to which PFAS are being used in the manufacturing of these products, and too much we don't know about the potential for these chemicals to be absorbed through the skin by the consumers who wear them," Peaslee said, per Technology Networks.

