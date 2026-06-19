Amid record bleaching, scientists find reefs acting as if there was no heat wave at all

"When the reef leaves, the fish leave also. People are going to start going hungry."

Some coral reefs are turning ghostly white as marine heat waves sweep across the tropics.

But scientists in the Marshall Islands have identified a few rare reefs that appear to be holding on, Inside Climate News reported. In Majuro lagoon, researchers are now racing to understand why.

What's happening?

Corals lose both their color and a key source of nourishment when unusually warm water forces them to expel the algae living inside them. Scientists say that the process has now spread across more than 80% of the world's reefs in at least 83 countries and territories, making the bleaching event, underway since 2023, the worst ever recorded, ICN reported.

Anne Cohen, a tenured scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, has spent years searching for what she calls "super reefs" — coral communities that can continue enduring higher temperatures over time.

In the Marshall Islands, Cohen's team used computer modeling, underwater sensors, and heat testing on coral fragments to identify possible hotspots of resilience.

One site near the Majuro community of Laura stood out in particular.

"We saw these corals that were behaving as if there was no heat wave at all," Cohen said.

Why does it matter?

For the Marshall Islands, reef loss is not just a wildlife issue. Coral reefs support fish populations, protect coastlines, and help form the atolls themselves.

"Everything that you see, all the sand, all the land, is all made of coral. We wouldn't be here without it," Cohen said.

ICN cited a 2021 World Bank analysis that said rising seas threaten 40% of Majuro's existing buildings. For many Marshallese families, healthy reefs are also closely tied to daily food security and livelihoods.

Dua Rudolph, deputy director of the Marshall Islands Conservation Society, summed up the danger clearly: "When the reef leaves, the fish leave also. People are going to start going hungry."

Scientists have already warned that without major intervention, more than 90% of tropical reefs may disappear over the next 25 years.

What's being done?

Researchers are now working to identify and protect resilient reefs before other threats — including pollution, dredging, anchors, and overfishing — can damage them.

To document reef areas well beyond the reach of divers, Cohen's team has deployed a robotic surface vehicle called Yellowfin, which can collect as many as 20,000 images over 40 miles in a single day, ICN reported.

Those images are being paired with AI tools and 3D reef models to track which corals bleach, recover, or remain healthy during heat waves. The team is also collecting coral samples for genetic testing to learn which traits may help certain corals survive.

Locally, the findings are being shared through Reimaanlok, a community-led conservation process in the Marshall Islands.

Cohen is also advancing a plan for a "super reef blue corridor" that would connect protected reefs in the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, and Tuvalu, allowing heat-tolerant corals to help reseed damaged reefs across the region.

"There are so many potential super reefs out there that we don't even know exist. We have to go find them," Cohen said.

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