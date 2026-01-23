Experts issue warning about concerning project off US coast: 'These are precious resources'

The federal project has been in the works for a decade.

Scientists are sounding the alarm after discovering over 10 million corals in the path of a proposed federal dredging project.

What's happening?

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Shedd Aquarium found that dredging in Florida will put endangered coral species at further risk.

The initiative would use heavy machinery to clear the sea floor near Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale, according to Inside Climate News. This would make room for more cargo ships entering and leaving the area, including those carrying fossil fuels.

The federal project has been in the works for a decade. However, construction has been repeatedly delayed in order to assess the full environmental impact.

Scientists found thousands of staghorn corals are thriving under Port Everglades — although many were killed in a recent heatwave. Local staghorn coral populations have dwindled to the point of functional extinction, underscoring the need to protect the remaining colonies.

The dredging project, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, would involve explosives that would create problematic sediment. This debris could cover and smother the endangered coral, killing them.

A previous study found that the dredging could have impacts as far as six miles away from the planned site.

"These are precious resources," Ross Cunning, a research biologist at the Chicago-based Shedd Aquarium who co-authored the new study, told Inside Climate News. "We can't afford to just dump dredging sediments on them."

Why is it important to preserve endangered corals?

Scientists pointed out that endangered staghorn corals are an important piece of the local marine ecosystem. They create a habitat for other aquatic life and provide natural protection to our coastlines.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stated that corals provide a buffer between the coast and incoming waves, floods, and storm surges.

This is crucial at a time when rising global temperatures are supercharging storms that are putting coastal communities at risk. As flooding worsens after major storms, homeowners near the coasts could be displaced, creating a huge financial burden.

The corals also bring in an estimated $1.1 billion a year and are responsible for 71,000 jobs in South Florida. State officials have said that the creatures help the local fish population thrive and are important for tourism. If they disappear, that revenue may dry up.

What's being done about endangered corals?

Environmental nonprofits like Miami Waterkeeper sued the Army Corps in 2016 in order to halt the dredging project. The parties have paused the lawsuit in order to do more environmental studies, which will hopefully prevent major damage to the corals.

Many of the corals are protected under the Endangered Species Act, which can help ensure the future livelihood of their habitat. Additionally, if dredging moves forward, there are possibilities to relocate some coral. However, advocates are skeptical about moving the delicate creatures.

