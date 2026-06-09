Maine town halts proposed data center as residents rally over water and wildlife fears

"It's wise to step back to understand a little bit more."

Scarborough, Maine, has hit pause on a proposed data center after residents raised concerns about threats to water quality, water availability, and wildlife.

The Portland Press Herald reported that the Scarborough Town Council voted unanimously to approve a 180-day moratorium, giving officials time to study the impacts and potentially rewrite zoning rules before any large facility moves forward.

What's happening?

More Maine towns are weighing whether data centers belong in their communities.

Scarborough is the latest municipality to act after Gov. Janet Mills rejected a short-term statewide halt. Sanford, Westbrook, Gorham, and Brunswick have also paused projects while studying possible effects, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The vote affects a plan Daniel Dickinson filed in April for a data center at the 52-acre Scarborough Technology Park in western Scarborough.

Town officials had already deemed the plan incomplete, and the moratorium applies to applications submitted on or after April 1. But Dickinson's attorney, Greg Braun, said officials had known about the project for more than a year.

Autumn Speer, Scarborough's planning director, said that a site inventory for planned development was approved last year, but that there was no discussion about a data center.

Many residents supported the pause, and some urged leaders to extend it or make it permanent.

Why does it matter?

People pointed to Scarborough's beaches, marshes, and wildlife as part of what makes the town distinctive, and said a data center could put added pressure on those resources.

Water use stood out as one of the biggest concerns.

Data centers can require enormous amounts of water and electricity, especially due to the expansion of AI and increased demand for server space.

Critics of moratoriums say delays can discourage investment, tax revenue, and jobs as demand for digital services rises.

Possible changes include stricter zoning, requirements for water-efficient cooling, renewable energy use, and siting rules that steer projects away from sensitive ecosystems.

What are people saying?

Councilor Jon Anderson said data centers do not align with Scarborough's "identity, values and environment," The Portland Press Herald reported.

"This decision will have significant impact for generations," Anderson said. "It's wise to step back to understand a little bit more."

Multiple councilors said they would support barring data centers from Scarborough for years after the current moratorium.

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