Automaker rolls out game-changing vehicle that could revolutionize travel: 'Reinforcing our position'

A new electric innovation could change how millions of people move among cities, airports, and schools.

EV Mechanica reported that Swedish automaker Scania has unveiled a high-floor battery electric vehicle platform that's set to revolutionize modern public transit. Announced at Busworld Europe, the platform can power everything from long-distance coaches to city shuttles — all while delivering zero tailpipe pollution and exceptional range.

Photo Credit: Facebook

The platform can travel up to 600 kilometers (373 miles) on a single charge, making it one of the longest-range electric bus systems ever designed. With a capacity of up to 534 kilowatt-hours and fast-charging speeds of 325 kilowatts, buses can be recharged quickly between routes, supporting both high-volume city transit and regional trips.

Beyond the range and power, Scania's platform also solves a critical issue for long-distance travel: luggage space. Unlike many electric coaches, it offers storage comparable to what traditional diesel models offer, which is a key factor for airports, intercity transport, and tourism operators making the switch to greener fleets.

The launch marks a major milestone in Scania's global electrification strategy and highlights the transportation industry's accelerating move toward low-carbon mobility. Electric buses already cut air pollution in major cities, making the air cleaner for residents and improving public health. But extending their reach to intercity and coach operations represents a major step toward reducing emissions across the transport sector.

It's a sign of how innovation in the EV industry isn't just about personal cars anymore — it's about electrifying the systems that connect communities. As governments and companies race to make their fleets greener, tech such as Scania's could make long-distance travel cleaner, quieter, and far more sustainable.

On the other hand, drivers looking to make their next car an EV can slash their transportation budget.

"With the launch of the new high-floor BEV platform, Scania is not only introducing our first battery electric coaches but also reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the transition to sustainable transport," said Carl-Johan Lööf, head of product management for people transport solutions.

