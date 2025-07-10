Scientists achieve major breakthrough that could help unlock next-gen energy source: 'Unprecedented momentum'

"The world should not miss this unique chance."

Aluminum's light weight and corrosion resistance have made it useful in building automobiles and tanks for storing green hydrogen, but applications have been limited as the soft material suffers from cracking and failure after exposure to hydrogen.

Now, researchers from Max Planck and Jiao Tong Universities have discovered a method for developing scandium-enhanced aluminum that's 40% stronger with five times higher resistance to hydrogen embrittlement, Interesting Engineering reported.

Hydrogen is an essential element in the emerging low-carbon economy. It's light, storable, and energy dense, and its use produces no direct pollution or planet-warming gases.

Although many methods of producing it involve burning dirty fuels that pollute the atmosphere, there are a growing number of sustainable ways to create it. Solar and wind energy offer green hydrogen production without the negative environmental impacts.

The newly designed aluminum alloy offers material flexibility in storage and other industrial applications, where both lightweight and high corrosion resistance are involved.

According to a Max Planck press release, the researchers employed a size-sieved precipitation strategy in creating scandium-added aluminum.

Using a two-step heat treatment, they engineered fine aluminum and scandium (Al3Sc) nanoprecipitates on which a shell of aluminum, magnesium, and scandium [Al3(Mg,Sc)2] forms.

These dual nanoprecipitates are distributed throughout the alloy, helping to trap hydrogen and enhance resistance to embrittlement, while also boosting overall material strength.

"We no longer have to choose between high strength and hydrogen resistance – this alloy delivers both," said Baptiste Gault, group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Sustainable Materials.

While less than 0.1% of hydrogen production is generated by water electrolysis, declining costs for renewable electricity are making the process greener and more economically viable.

Hydrogen has uses across the transportation, aerospace, and industrial sectors, helping to provide a cleaner fuel source without harmful pollution.

The International Energy Agency believes that expanding adoption of the fuel for building use and power generation, along with transportation, is key in helping make the transition to cleaner energy sources.

The researchers have tested their new approach across a variety of aluminum alloy systems, proving that it is scalable and that production methods align with current industry standards.

This new generation of safer and stronger aluminum materials is perfectly tailored to support the demands of a hydrogen-powered future, the press release explained, opening up a host of possibilities.

"Hydrogen is today enjoying unprecedented momentum. The world should not miss this unique chance to make hydrogen an important part of our clean and secure energy future," said Dr. Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

