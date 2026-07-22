Iowa town rallies against 900-acre data center, warning it will 'tear this community apart'

Residents have questioned the amount of water and electricity it could use.

A fight over a proposed 900-acre data center in Salix, Iowa, is becoming a part of the debate happening across the United States about who bears the brunt of the artificial intelligence boom, according to KTIV.

In a small town where neighbors know each other, residents say the project is fueling fears about land use and the future of the community itself.

What's happening?

On July 18, more than a dozen Salix residents gathered outside City Hall to oppose a data center proposed for annexed farmland, KTIV reported. In 90-degree heat, they held signs and warned about the project's size and what it could mean for the town.

Since the plan was introduced in May, opposition has grown around the proposal to build the facility on 900 acres of annexed farmland. Residents have questioned the amount of water and electricity it could use and have also pointed to possible light and noise pollution.

Those concerns come as data centers play a growing role in the national conversation, especially as AI tools drive demand for more computing power.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are closely tied to the growth of AI. AI can offer benefits in areas such as medicine, energy, and forecasting, but the facilities that support AI can also require enormous amounts of electricity and, in some cases, water for cooling.

Large facilities can strain energy infrastructure, increase competition for water resources, and potentially contribute to higher utility costs if grid upgrades are needed. There are also concerns around security, misuse, and how rapidly expanding AI systems may reshape communities without clear public buy-in.

In Salix, those questions are especially personal because the project would be located near a small, close-knit town.

What's being done?

Salix leaders are now weighing a temporary pause on data center development, with KTIV reporting that the city council is scheduled to vote on the idea Aug. 12.

A moratorium would create a temporary legal pause on approvals, permits, or construction for new data center projects. In practice, that could give local officials and residents more time to review the proposal, study its effects, and decide what protections or conditions should be in place before any project moves forward.

As Janet Yanek, a Salix resident, put it, "I believe the data center will tear this community apart. It's not going to be something that's going [to] bring people together in Salix to bring people to move to Salix."

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