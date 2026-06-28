County in Iowas freezes new data center developments as water, power fears spread

The projects are often promoted for their job potential, but running them can require substantial amounts of water and electricity.

Before opening more rural land to data center development, Woodbury County wants a year to study the issue.

Its temporary halt places it alongside other Iowa communities that are sorting through the tradeoff between potential economic benefits and concerns over water use, electricity demand, and possible increases in utility costs.

What happened?

At a June 23 meeting, Woodbury County supervisors unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on proposed data centers in the county's unincorporated areas, according to KTIV.

That means no new data center applications in those areas will be considered over the next year.

The pause leaves current facilities and previously approved applications untouched.

County leaders also said they knew of no ongoing projects in the county's unincorporated areas. The board could revisit the moratorium later.

Board Chairman Mark Nelson said the county is not trying to block the industry altogether.

"A far as an olive branch, it absolutely is. It gives an opportunity for both sides to come together and really plead their case, and do it in a public space," Nelson said, per KTIV.

The decision comes amid regional debate over a potential data center near Salix following the city's annexation of 900 acres.

Because that land is now part of Salix, the new county moratorium does not apply there.

Why does it matter?

The projects are often promoted for their job potential, but running them can require substantial amounts of water and electricity.

Across Iowa, opponents have focused on the environmental footprint of data centers, especially their electricity needs and water consumption, while supporters argue the projects could create jobs and strengthen local economies.

Large industrial projects can affect utility bills, infrastructure, and the overall character of a community, particularly if rules are not in place before development begins.

A temporary freeze can give local officials time to study the impacts, hear public concerns, and put protections in place for shared resources.

Other counties have taken different approaches. Dubuque, Plymouth, and Sioux counties approved one-year pauses, while officials in Clinton rejected a temporary freeze over fears it would make the city appear "closed for business."

What's being done?

Woodbury County leaders say the moratorium is essentially a planning tool. The goal is to create time to research data centers and gather public feedback before any proposals move forward.

Sioux County officials have described a similar approach. Supervisor Craig Hoftyzer said that the county's moratorium was meant "to give us time to put some possible ordinances in place, similar to what we did with windmills and solar farms and some of those kinds of things."

The debate also reflects a larger question playing out nationwide: how to support digital growth without placing the biggest burdens on families and towns.

As Hoftyzer put it, the goal is "not to necessarily say that we absolutely will not let data centers into Sioux County, but more to give us time."

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