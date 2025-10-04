Power company announces new service that will be game-changer for drivers: 'This is a key project'

SA Power Networks, the outfit that owns the electric poles and lines in South Australia, is turning to batteries to support the regional grid and to provide rural electric vehicle charging.

The collection of packs is to be deployed around the state, offering a cheaper service supplement than network reinforcements. They will also help to lower the cost of EV charging in remote areas. The project is being paid for with funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, according to The Driven and SA Power Networks.

It features eight packs, including high-voltage batteries in Robe and Lameroo that are being added to existing SA Power Networks sites to help with peak demand and other grid support issues. Community resilience packs at Hawker and Kimba, and EV fast-charging energy storers on Kangaroo Island, Karoonda, and Robe, will help with remote power supplies and keep motorists on the road. Much of the equipment is set to be installed by the end of the year, all per The Driven.

"This is a key project to ensure our community continues to thrive and stay connected," Wakefield Regional Council Mayor Rodney Reid said. "Not only do we have residents and businesses, which will benefit from this infrastructure, but we are an important gateway to SA's regions, and we want to provide an efficient and accessible service to our visitors."

The community resilience packs are intended to help prevent blackouts in areas that are prone to them, particularly from severe weather, SA Power Networks stated.

The batteries will limit the amount of heat-trapping air pollution from dirty sources as part of the renewable game plan. Planet-warming fumes are linked by NASA to greater risks for severe weather that can knock down power lines and compound electricity supply challenges. Increased EV charging is a key consideration, too.

"These batteries will minimize the impact of new fast EV charger connections … in locations where connecting fast EV chargers has so far been prohibitively expensive due to network constraints," SA Power Networks said.

Other similar projects around the world include reusing old EV batteries as part of mobile power stations and even moveable nuclear reactors, which are in development. Small batteries that can be carried are packing a lot of power and becoming valuable tools for remote sites and during outages.

Adding the combination of solar and battery storage at home is an energy-saving move that can reduce or eliminate your household utility bills. Electricity generated by rooftop panels can be stored in small packs such as Tesla's Powerwalls and saved for later use. Extra power can be sold back to the grid if the household is part of a virtual power plant. What's more, the juice can be used to charge EVs, too.

For their part, each cleaner ride prevents thousands of pounds of tailpipe exhaust a year when replacing a gas car. EV drivers also save up to $1,500 annually in gas and service costs with no more oil changes.

In Australia, SA Power Networks is making renewable energy more accessible in remote areas with smart battery deployment.

"We are very excited. … All eight batteries are expected to be operational in the coming months," operations manager Chris Bennett said.

