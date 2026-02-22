Researchers achieve major breakthrough in effort to build limitless energy device: 'This milestone marks a key step'

A team of Russian scientists has made a major advance in fusion energy research by testing a new superconducting wire that could help run future reactors, reported Interesting Engineering.

Fusion works by combining atomic nuclei to release energy, the same process that fuels the sun. If scientists can capture this reaction on Earth, it could provide almost unlimited electricity with minimal pollution.

The main obstacle is building components that survive inside fusion reactors, where temperatures and magnetic forces reach extremes.

Researchers at NIIEFA, a division of Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency, finished testing a five-meter wire sample made from a newer class of materials. Unlike older superconductors that need cooling to nearly -450 degrees Fahrenheit, this wire becomes superconducting at around -321 degrees Fahrenheit after exposure to liquid nitrogen. That temperature difference makes experiments faster and less expensive to run.

The wire also outperforms components designed for other major fusion projects. It can handle stronger magnetic fields and carry more electrical current than those inside the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, even though it takes up less space.

"This milestone marks a key step toward completing the development and moving on to the active phase of construction of the facility," NIIEFA stated on its Telegram channel.

The component will be installed in Russia's Tokamak with the Reactor Technologies project.

Tokamaks are circular machines that use strong magnets to trap superheated gas where fusion reactions take place. "NIIEFA is the first in Russia to manufacture and successfully test a full-size superconducting wire for the electromagnetic system of a tokamak using TRT reactor technology," the agency added.

Fusion is more advantageous than other energy sources. It produces no carbon pollution during operation and creates far less radioactive waste than fission plants. Fusion fuel sources are also abundant.

But the technology has proven difficult to achieve. Major projects have faced budget increases and timeline delays. Safety systems and the high cost of building reactors remain concerns.

The Russian team intends to create and evaluate longer wire samples this year, with a demonstration coil expected next year. While commercial fusion energy likely won't reach electrical grids for another two decades or more, each successful test brings that future a bit closer.

