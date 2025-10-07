Man debunks misleading claim made by TV news commentator: 'I proved them wrong in 5 seconds'

"This just shows you that it is possible."

Despite what some may claim, it is possible for countries to run entirely on renewable energy. Some, like Norway, already run entirely on hydropower. Others, like Denmark, run mostly on renewables and are on course to reach 100% in the near future.

Despite this evidence, some commentators continue to claim that renewable energy is not feasible on a national scale. TikTok creator TroyTalksLive (@troytalkslive) posted a video debunking a news commentator who claimed that it is impossible for countries to run on renewable energy.

How did Troy do it? A simple Google search.

The commentator, who works for Sky News in Australia, claims that running on renewable energy "cannot be done." They also state that any country that has tried is running into the same "brick wall" that Australia is.

To debunk this, Troy simply typed into Google, "How much of Norway is running on renewable energy?" The results stated that 98-100% of the country is running on renewable sources.

Troy also Googled how much of Denmark is running on renewables, and the results pointed to 84% with a target goal of 100% being reached by 2030.

"This just shows you that it is possible," Troy says, adding in the post's description, "I proved them wrong in 5 seconds."

The misinformation here lies in suggesting that renewable adoption is universally failing. The reality is that renewable energy technology is scaling, costs are dropping, and policies in many countries are accelerating the shift. Wind and solar energy are now among the cheapest forms of new electricity generation worldwide.



Countries like Costa Rica and Iceland are also nearing or achieving full reliance on renewables, proving the model works across diverse geographies, as the International Trade Administration and Visit Iceland reported.

What these success stories show is that the barriers are not technological impossibilities but often political and economic choices. By acknowledging the progress already made, communities can push for stronger policies and investment in clean energy infrastructure.

