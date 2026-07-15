Homeowner shows off 24 backyard-mounted solar installation: 'You gonna power the whole neighborhood with that setup?'

Ground-mounted solar is rare because it tends to cost a bit more to connect to the house, but it can be extremely effective if it means near-unobstructed sunlight.

An in-progress mounted solar project posted to the r/solar subreddit is getting noticed for more than just the installation photos. People are also zeroing in on how much generating capacity the system appears to have.

Because the setup uses 24 panels rated at 590 watts apiece, the conversation quickly turned to the combined output.

What happened?

The homeowner showed off the roof hardware and module placement in a post that announced the system was getting set up today.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Using the numbers mentioned in the thread, Redditors calculated 24 panels generating at 590 watts each comes to 14,160 watts, or roughly 14.16 kilowatts — much bigger than the standard of 6-10 kW for a single residential home.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Said another: "That's a serious amount of panels for a backyard, you gonna power the whole neighborhood with that setup?" The OP joked back, saying, "The Time Tunnel in the basement is very power intensive."

Others also examined details such as the panel rating, the racking, the layout, and the overall scale of the array.

"Concrete footings every 4-5ish feet on front and back and the iron ridge system," a user assessed in response to those who worried about the system's sturdiness. "Seems absolutely great to me."

The total represents a sizable residential rooftop system, especially when achieved with fewer, higher-output panels. It can produce a substantial amount of electricity without requiring a larger number of panels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This full system can easily cover power for electric water heater, central AC, heat pump heating, and daily EV charging—sounds amazing," another commenter declared.

As they alluded to, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy over time. If you're curious what a setup like this could look like for your home, you can explore EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Why does it matter?

For many households, a roughly 14-kW system could make a serious dent in utility bills, particularly in sunny regions or homes with high electricity use.

Larger panels can also be especially appealing when space is limited, since homeowners may be able to reach a target output with fewer modules.

When homes generate more of their own electricity, that can reduce reliance on pollution-producing power sources, lower household energy costs, and make clean energy feel more accessible to neighbors who see these projects taking shape in their own communities.

What can I do?

EnergySage's free services can make the process of finding trusted installers and getting the best prices easier. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

You can also check EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. If you want to learn more, explore EnergySage for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.