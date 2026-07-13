Homeowner reveals what 53 rooftop solar panels can generate in a single day

A recent Reddit thread offered an inside look at what large home solar arrays can produce. After looking at the impressive results, one commenter exclaimed: "WOW...are you powering half your street?"

The original poster celebrated a strong production day: "I am not sure if it gets better than this but I got 53 panels/22.3 system size and I hope this is proportionate for the size."

What's happening?

The Reddit post was posted in r/solar and received loads of comments from other solar owners sharing their output results.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Output reports came in from several parts of the country. One commenter added, "118.9 kW for us in San Diego today (21.3 kW on 62 panels)." In Maryland, another wrote, "47 panels and 98.3 kWh produced today in Maryland."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Weather was a common theme in the conversation numbers. A homeowner with a similarly sized setup said, "We have a 22.1kW system and see roughly the same numbers in summer... We were 126kWh and 119kWh the last two days. The heat makes a big difference."

After the original poster said their pool and EVs use most of the output: "5,000 square feet and 2 EVs,s and you use that up no problem," adding: "I think the pool uses more than the EVs."

Why does it matter?

Solar savings are not just about how many panels can fit on a roof.

They also depend on what a home is powering every day. A large array can generate a lot of electricity, but inefficient equipment can still eat through that production quickly.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

That is especially relevant now as more households add EV chargers, electric appliances, and backyard features such as pools.

Solar can make those upgrades easier to live with by lowering utility bills and reducing reliance on power generated from polluting sources.

Efficiency upgrades and solar often work best together.

A more efficient pool pump, for example, may reduce demand enough that homeowners get more value from the solar system they already have instead of immediately needing to add more panels.

What can I do?

If you're considering rooftop solar, it helps to start with both sides of the ledger: production and usage.

Look at the major electric loads in your home, including pool equipment, HVAC, and EV charging, and see where efficiency upgrades could make the biggest dent in your bill before or alongside a solar installation.

Homeowners can also check EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state.

Together, those resources can help get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

EnergySage helps homeowners compare quotes, review options, and understand available savings in one place.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is also one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid.

Homeowners who want to learn more can explore EnergySage for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

One homeowner in the thread offered a good piece of advice: "Hook up the consumption monitoring so you can see how much power your home uses."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.