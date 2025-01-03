This high-tech camping van rental is like a five-star hotel on wheels: 'Built to break the barriers of conventional travel'

RollAway is already open for business, and spots are filling up quickly through 2025.

A California-based startup is reinventing the family summer road trip with its luxurious rolling suites — and even better, the adventure comes without a dose of toxic exhaust fumes.

As Electrek detailed, RollAway partnered with BrightDrop, a subsidiary of General Motors, to launch its line of fully electric Suites on Wheels. According to the company, each suite provides DC fast-charging support and features five-star amenities and services, including Yeti gear, curated travel itineraries, Starlink satellite Wi-Fi, and a virtual concierge who can connect travelers with farm-to-table breakfasts from sustainable growers.

"RollAway was built to break the barriers of conventional travel. We envisioned an entirely new way to explore — free from the constraints of location-specific accommodations, multistep travel planning, or environmental compromises," RollAway founder and CEO Waldy Torres said in a statement shared by Electrek, also pointing to the brand's "uncompromising commitment to sustainability" that doesn't come at the expense of personal comfort.

Hitting the road in a recreational vehicle is a classic way to experience America, enabling travelers to enjoy as much of the country's natural beauty as possible in one go. However, RVs guzzle a lot of fuel, making gas stops a significant part of the vacation budget. Moreover, while vacationing close to home generally helps to reduce harmful pollution from travel, gas-powered RVs spew more asthma-linked fumes and planet-warming gases than passenger vehicles.

According to travel insider Peter Greenberg, an independent study from the Department of the Environment in Britain found that RVs produce approximately 4.6 pounds of carbon dioxide every mile compared to around 1.4 pounds per mile for an average car.

On the other hand, electric vehicles, like RollAway's vans, are cheaper to power and don't generate any harmful pollution when operated, making them a much more economical and green transportation option — even when accounting for factors such as pollution from charging and mining for battery materials.

RollAway is already open for business, and spots are filling up quickly through 2025. The startup says on its website that each suite has a range of at least 270 miles on one charge. Vacationers who book a Suite on Wheels must check in and check out at the location in San Francisco, though the startup intends to expand to more cities as soon as possible.

