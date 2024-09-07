These 'rescued' Yeti coolers are 100% functional and a fraction of the price — here's how to snag one

A few years ago, beachcombers in Alaska found dozens of cult favorite Yeti coolers washed up on shore after a cargo ship spilled hundreds of 'em overboard. That's definitely one way to get a great price on a popular cooler — but thanks to the new planet-friendly Yeti Rescues program, there's an even easier way to snag lightly used gear at a fraction of the original price.

What's happening?

Last year, the outdoor gear giant launched Yeti Rescues as part of its stated mission to reduce waste and "keep the wild wild." Here's how the resale program works:

➡️ The brand sorts through lightly used Yeti gear, spiffs it up, and then sells it at a reduced cost.

➡️ Customers can then peruse and purchase Yeti's "rescued" options like normal on the Yeti Rescues website, all at pretty steep discounts.

Availability depends on what the company has already rescued (and sales are final), but potential deals are available on a variety of the brand's practically indestructible gear — including hard, soft, and wheeled coolers as well as backpacks and duffel bags.

Why is the Yeti Rescues program encouraging?

Yeti Rescues takes a crucial step toward creating a more circular society by giving products a second life rather than them possibly being sent to landfills. Actions like buying "rescued" products help reduce waste and ensure that postcard-worthy scenery around the world remains just as beautiful for future generations.

Circular business programs like Yeti Rescues also help reduce the price barrier to getting outside by offering outdoor gear without a steep price tag.

Yeti is one of many leading outdoor brands leaning into circular strategies — it's in good company with other efforts like REI's Re/Supply program, Patagonia's Worn Wear project, and The North Face's Renewed initiative.

What is Yeti's overall sustainability plan?

Yeti is still a young company (it was founded in 2006), and yet it's got big aims for protecting the world's natural resources. Adopting a circular consumer strategy by 2025 is a key part of the outdoor gear co's aims.

Several months after launching Yeti Rescues, the brand also introduced the Rambler Buy Back initiative, which rewards customers for recycling their Yeti Rambler drinkware. According to the company, these two circularity programs cover 70% of its products. And these programs are making big impacts: In 2022 alone, Yeti kept over 550 tons of waste out of landfills from its operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Yeti also intends for all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. Other sustainable actions include supporting eco-friendly initiatives by donating more than $1 million to conservation organizations and hosting river cleanup days in Austin, Texas, where the company is based.

Bottom line: Yeti is proving that a circular strategy is a huge win for customers and businesses — especially as it provides a way for seasoned adventurers, new explorers, and everyone in between to enjoy nature while helping preserve it for the next generation.

