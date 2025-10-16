Innovative company taps into next-gen energy reservoirs beneath Earth's surface: 'Transformative technologies'

A Canadian company just received $38 million to test an underground heat pump that captures Earth's warmth without penetrating hot rock formations or requiring water, reported Interesting Engineering.

Rodatherm Energy Corporation, based in Alberta, secured funding from TDK Ventures to advance its closed-loop geothermal system. The technology operates like a massive heat pump positioned deep below ground, pulling warmth through an enclosed tube that never comes in contact with groundwater or adjacent rock.

Conventional geothermal plants drill into heated rock formations and circulate water through subterranean reservoirs to capture thermal energy. This method demands fracking, threatens groundwater contamination, and functions only in certain geological areas.

Rodatherm's system sidesteps these problems completely. The fully enclosed, pressurized loop holds a proprietary fluid that absorbs thermal energy from the surrounding earth through the tube's walls. The heated fluid then powers turbines that create electricity.

The design removes the need for fracking and groundwater extraction while requiring 80% less fluid than older geothermal systems. It also operates 50% more efficiently than standard binary-cycle geothermal plants.

The technology focuses on sedimentary basins, regions where natural thermal circulation happens but older geothermal approaches couldn't succeed. These basins span North America but have received little attention from the geothermal industry.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This investment reflects TDK Ventures' commitment to supporting transformative technologies that address critical global challenges, including the urgent need for clean and affordable energy," said Nicolas Sauvage, TDK Ventures president, per Interesting Engineering.

The pressurized, self-contained design works across different geological conditions. Engineers designed the equipment to last multiple decades while needing few repairs.

The investment will fund the construction of the company's first pilot facility in Utah. The company plans to confirm how well the system performs financially and how much energy it converts at the test site. Geothermal energy delivers reliable, continuous power without weather dependence. Unlike solar panels or wind turbines, geothermal facilities produce steady electricity regardless of surface conditions.

The technology also prevents air pollution that damages human health. By accessing Earth's thermal energy instead of combusting fuel, these systems help expand clean energy options and cut harmful pollution tied to respiratory illness and heart disease.

Sauvage pointed out that geothermal energy has strong potential for generating electricity in the near future. He believes Rodatherm's closed-loop approach could supply dependable, pollution-free electricity to millions.

The results of the pilot project in Utah will determine whether the system performs as projected before any larger deployment. The company hasn't announced a concrete timeline for commercial sale, but the Utah testing phase is the first step toward demonstrating that the technology functions at scale.

Massive renewable energy projects like this bode well for the future, but you can switch to clean energy now by signing up for community solar if it's available in your area. If not, installing a solar system in your own home can bring your cost of energy down to or near $0 and massively reduce your carbon footprint.

Visit EnergySage to try its free tools that compare quotes from vetted local installers, allowing homeowners to save up to $10,000 in solar installations. With solar panels installed, you can save even more cash while using other money-saving, energy-efficient electric appliances like heat pumps. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump for your home to get the savings started.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.