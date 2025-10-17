Chinese researchers launch robot arm to help harness the limitless power of the sun: 'The most advanced … of its kind'

The three-armed system can lift a total of 60 tons, or the weight of 10 African elephants, with millimeter-level dexterity.

Clean and nearly unlimited fusion energy is being realized with the help of a Chinese robot arm. The Doctor Octopus-like system will perform maintenance inside future fusion power plants. Its strength and precision are redefining energy infrastructure, promising a man-made sun.

Interesting Engineering reported that over 300 scientists and engineers designed the three-armed system. It can lift a total of 60 tons, or the weight of 10 African elephants, with millimeter-level dexterity.

Its purpose is to ease the fusion energy process. Fusion energy holds immense potential as a clean power source. It mimics the power of the sun.

Conditions inside a fusion reactor are too hostile for humans. Extreme heat, powerful magnetic fields, and intense radiation pose significant challenges to routine maintenance and repair. Robots are critical for continuous operation in these harsh environments. Without them, efficient and safe harnessing of fusion energy would be almost impossible.

China has developed a remote-handling test platform system for these extreme conditions.

China Global Television Network called it "the most advanced remote-handling system of its kind in the fusion field."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology built the Kuafu platform. Its name comes from the mythological figure who sought to capture the sun.

Alongside this project is EAST, China's experimental fusion reactor, also known as the "artificial sun." EAST has had major achievements in fusion research. Its team solved "materials, sensors, and control systems" problems to reach this feat, per IE.

Fusion energy can offer safe, clean power with no long-lived radioactive waste.

Maintaining fusion reactors through this robotic system would help unlock energy. It could lower electricity bills, stabilize power grids, and end our use of dirty fuels. Reducing the burning of fossil fuels leads to cleaner air and improved public health.

Beyond fusion, the robotic platform's precision and heavy-lifting capabilities could benefit other sectors. It can support nuclear plant inspections, aerospace development, and emergency rescue missions.

Nuclear energy has two forms: fission and fusion. As a whole, it plays a complex but important role in the clean energy transition.

Fission, used in current nuclear power plants, produces large amounts of low-carbon electricity. It offers energy security and complements intermittent renewable sources. There are several difficulties with fission. Among them are radioactive waste disposal, high upfront costs, and rare yet serious accidents.

Fusion is in its exploratory stages, but it can bring even cleaner energy with fewer waste issues. Still, significant scientific and engineering hurdles remain before commercial viability.

Both forms can help curb planet-overheating pollution by replacing fossil fuels. They also need careful consideration of their unique benefits and drawbacks.

According to Interesting Engineering, CRAFT "is expected to be completed by the end of the year."

It could aid future nuclear fusion systems as well. France's 35-nation project, International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, is one candidate.

The robot arm is another piece of human ingenuity. Much like its solar-inspired namesake, Kuafu is pursuing cleaner, sustainable energy solutions.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.