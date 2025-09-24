Officials announce plans to add massive new feature to nuclear power plant: 'This is one of the key projects'

The largest nuclear power plant in Czechia is set to get a massive upgrade.

According to Interesting Engineering, the Temelín Nuclear Power Plant in Czechia is set to get 2,000-ton, 213-foot-long turbine sets that rank among the largest and most powerful in Europe. It will be the largest nuclear procurement by the country since it commissioned its nuclear fleet.

The goal is to increase the plant's output, improve its efficiency, and further reduce emissions from the country's power grid.

The plant is responsible for producing 1,086 megawatts of power to the national grid, and its current level of upgrades has resulted in an increase in power equivalent to that of a large-scale coal power plant, without the pollution or land usage associated with one of those facilities.

"This is one of the key projects for modernizing and ensuring the long-term operation of our nuclear power plants," Bohdan Zronek, a ČEZ Group member of the board of directors and head of the nuclear energy division, said.

Nuclear power has been gaining popularity in recent years, as developments continue and countries seek ways to produce large amounts of power consistently without emitting carbon and other pollutants.

Nuclear power certainly fits that bill, as it produces no carbon emissions, provides constant and consistent energy, and operates in less space with fewer resources needed than coal or gas plants do.

There are risks involved with nuclear power, though. Its waste is highly radioactive, and we still lack efficient and effective ways of disposing of it. And when things go wrong at a nuclear plant, the result can be catastrophic and devastating. However, with proper management and regular maintenance, nuclear power remains an option to address our growing energy demand.

It's why research has been pushing forward quickly, developing new ways to handle nuclear waste efficiently and safely, and why governments like the United States have been fast-tracking large-scale nuclear plants. The private sector has also gotten involved, with investors like Bill Gates taking a stake in pushing nuclear initiatives.

The Czech plant aims to have its new turbines operational by 2029 and 2030.

