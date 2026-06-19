Rivian's new charging deal could lower owners' bills while helping utilities dodge peaks

"At a time of persistent inflation and high gas prices, we're unlocking meaningful financial savings."

Cutting the cost of charging at home is becoming easier than ever for Rivian drivers, thanks to a brand new partnership, as Electrek reports.

Vehicle-grid integration platform ChargeScape and the electric vehicle company just announced plans to give owners access to utility-operated charging programs that offer incentives for charging during lower-demand, lower-cost periods.

What's happening?

Through ChargeScape, participating utilities will be able to link up with Rivian vehicles and coordinate when they charge, according to a company press release.

That means charging can be shifted into quieter parts of the day and reduced when demand on the grid is highest.

Utilities would gain a way to use battery capacity that is already sitting in garages and driveways, while Rivian owners would keep using the Rivian app to sign up when an eligible program is available.

"[It] will bring some of the largest batteries on the road onto an industry-owned, shared infrastructure," ChargeScape CEO Joseph Vellone said in the release. "At a time of persistent inflation and high gas prices, we're unlocking meaningful financial savings for EV drivers across America."

Once enrolled, drivers can let the vehicle adjust its charging schedule in ways that may trim their power bills.

Created by automakers, ChargeScape said in the release it counts BMW, Ford, Honda, and Nissan among its backers, and brands such as Tesla and Stellantis also rely on the platform.

Vellone called the partnership "a significant step forward in aligning automakers around a common platform and charging standard."

Why does it matter?

The move comes as electricity demand continues to rise and utilities look for ways to manage strain on the grid without resorting to costly upgrades or building additional power plants to cover short periods of especially heavy use.

With nearly 7 million EVs now on roads across the United States, managed charging is increasingly becoming a practical way to help smooth those demand spikes, the release noted.

For drivers, the benefit may show up directly on monthly costs. EVs already tend to cost less to operate than gas-powered vehicles because of lower fueling costs and reduced routine maintenance.

Charging programs that shift power use to off-peak hours can add another layer of savings, especially for people who regularly charge at home

Andrew Peterman, Rivian's director of advanced energy solutions, touted the fit.

"Rivian's software-enabled vehicles are a perfect, nimble partner to help balance the energy grid and enable drivers to get more value out of their vehicle," Peterman said in the release.

What can I do?

Charging an EV at home is already significantly cheaper than using public chargers and can save EV drivers hundreds of dollars annually. If you have a Rivian, this new partnership only adds to the appeal of adding home charging.

Qmerit can help you out, too, by equipping homeowners interested in Level 2 EV chargers with free, instant installation estimates to land the best deals.

Installing solar panels can increase those savings even more, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than relying on public charging stations or the grid. EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations by compiling competitive bids.

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