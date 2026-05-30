Tesla driver shares how to take advantage of off-peak EV charging

"It is super, super easy. Just plug it in before you go to bed, and you wake up to a full charge."

As gas prices continue to frustrate American drivers, more people are considering switching to electric vehicles. While many already know EVs are typically cheaper to run and maintain than gas-powered cars, fewer realize that the way you charge can unlock even bigger savings.

That's why one Tesla owner shared a video on his YouTube channel, Frunk To Trunk (@FrunkToFrunk), that explains how he uses an at-home system and off-peak energy rates to save money on charging.

The homeowner explained that he charges his car using a Tesla wall charger that costs around $420. The charger is Level 2 and, as he put it, is "the fastest charger you can get at your house."

Within Tesla's user interface, the driver explains, there's an option to schedule charging, allowing you to choose when the vehicle draws power. By shifting charging to off-peak hours — when electricity rates are typically lowest — you can reduce overall charging costs and take advantage of lower energy prices.

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By avoiding peak charging rates and public charging stations, the driver only spends roughly $3 a day to power his vehicle. With two Teslas that charge at home, the creator estimates he saves around $200 a month compared to gas vehicles.

Savings figures like this with at-home charging are not uncommon. To learn more about Level 2 chargers and get free estimates for charger installations, connect with the experts at Qmerit.

While the savings are impressive, the creator also discusses how convenient charging at home is. Usually, he estimates that his car will be fully charged in 1-5 hours.

"It is super, super easy. Just plug it in before you go to bed, and you wake up to a full charge," he said.

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Whether you're a longtime EV owner or are considering making the switch, Qmerit has helpful tools to understand the best at-home charging options based on your home and budget.

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