Rivian tops 1,000 fast-charging ports nationwide as its EV network hits 98% uptime

A station that's easy to find, simple to use, and likely to be working can make a major difference on commutes, weekend trips, and longer drives.

Rivian has crossed a symbolic threshold in the push to make road-tripping easier in an electric vehicle. As Electrive notes, its Adventure Network now has more than 1,000 fast-charging ports across the United States.

For drivers, that means more places to plug in, less range anxiety, and a better shot at finding a charger that actually works when they need it.

What happened?

With four new locations adding 44 stalls over the past month, Rivian's Adventure Network has now grown to more than 1,000 DC fast-charging ports spread across 148 U.S. sites, per Alternative Fuels Data Center's figures.

On its website, Rivian says its control over the full charging stack is helping reliability. Adventure Network stations use the company's proprietary fast-charging hardware with a single cable.

"By owning the hardware, software, and localized maintenance, we've maintained a 98% uptime across the network in 2025 and continue the push for reliability in 2026 and beyond," the EV brand said.

Electrive noted the shift to the North American Charging Standard, or NACS, is happening gradually. Rivian says 166 stalls at 50 locations now include NACS connectors, six Adventure Network stations use only NACS chargers, and other sites are adding NACS alongside existing CCS equipment, per the outlet.

Why does it matter?

Charging reliability can matter as much as raw charger count. A station that's easy to find, simple to use, and likely to be working can make a major difference on commutes, weekend trips, and longer drives.

NACS has quickly gained ground in the U.S. as more automakers move to the standard. Rivian's expansion points to a more unified charging experience over time, even if its own retrofit schedule appears to be taking longer than initially expected.

Last year, when Rivian introduced its NACS retrofit program, the company said a "substantial portion" of its U.S. network was expected to be NACS-enabled before the end of 2025.

That rollout is still in progress, and more compatible chargers could help reduce one of the biggest barriers holding many drivers back from switching to EVs.

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What's being done?

Rivian's plans for the Adventure Network date back to 2021, when it set a goal of more than 3,500 DC chargers at over 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2023. That target has not yet been reached, but the network continues to expand.

Drivers can see charger availability in real time through the Rivian app or the vehicle's infotainment system, helping them avoid unnecessary waiting and uncertainty before arriving.

More dependable, easier-to-track charging infrastructure can make EV ownership more practical, whether someone is planning a road trip, trying to cut gas costs, or looking for a cleaner way to get around without giving up convenience.

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