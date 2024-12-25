Researchers unveil innovative 3D device that could change the way we heat and cool our homes — here's how it works

"We aim to ensure that these findings are applied … to help reduce energy consumption."

Researchers from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology have created a revolutionary 3D smart energy device that could be a game-changer in how we heat and cool our homes.

According to a summary of the technology on TechXplore, the device changes between solar heating and radiative cooling, much like a heat pump does, depending on the season.

Since heating and cooling our homes, businesses, and other buildings contributes to around half of global energy use, the eco-friendly device could significantly reduce strain on the electric grid and air pollution from burning fuels to generate that electricity. The smart energy device relies on sunlight and outdoor air for heating and cooling, offering a much more energy-efficient solution.

As TechXplore explained, the device incorporates a unique feature that enables reversible heating and cooling. When the 3D device opens, the lower portion is exposed to outdoor air to induce cooling; when it closes, sunlight absorbed through the surface covered in black paint generates heating.

The team has tested multiple materials, such as copper, aluminum, glass, and even skin, and has shown that changing the device's angle improves performance. Regulating thermal properties offers encouragement for a future powered by these types of clean energy devices instead of dirty fuels.

While the team didn't provide an exact timeline for when we might see the innovative technology in action, it appears that it is brainstorming ways to implement the device on a large scale.

"We aim to ensure that these findings are applied in industrial and building settings to help reduce energy consumption," said research team lead Bonghoon Kim, a professor in the department of robotics and mechatronics engineering.

Harnessing the power of natural sources such as sunlight and air is critical to reducing the impact of energy consumption and ensuring humans have healthier air to breathe, which can cut down on health issues such as asthma.

If you're looking for a more sustainable way to heat and cool your home, consider installing a heat pump to save thousands on your energy bills. You can also snag $2,000 in tax credits made available through the Inflation Reduction Act when you switch, making the deal even sweeter.

Another innovative green tech breakthrough developed by award-winning startup Harvest Thermal is a heat pump combined with a smart thermal battery that heats, cools, and provides hot water in homes. The two-in-one system aims to slash monthly electric bills by 30%.

Another innovative green tech breakthrough developed by award-winning startup Harvest Thermal is a heat pump combined with a smart thermal battery that heats, cools, and provides hot water in homes. The two-in-one system aims to slash monthly electric bills by 30%.