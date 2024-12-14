Scientists unveil innovative temperature control device — and it could revolutionize future buildings

There's a lot of research happening in South Korea that could allow air-pollution-free radiative cooling and absorption to heat and chill our buildings.

The work, described in SciTechDaily and a Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology news release, details a process using mostly silicone elastomer, silver, and black paint.

The concept leverages well-known reflection and absorption science, but takes it to another level using a "3D Smart Energy Device" developed by DGIST and experts from other Korean labs, per the summary.

"We aim to ensure that these findings are applied in industrial and building settings to help reduce energy consumption," Professor Bong Hoon Kim said in DGIST's release.

The unit looks sort of like a computer motherboard. There are metallic square pieces in rows, with copper-colored strips attached. When the structure opens via what the experts describe as a "mechanical peeling process," the silicone elastomer and silver is exposed to generate radiative cooling. When the unit closes, black paint is exposed to absorb solar heat, providing warmth, per the lab summary.

"Solar absorption and radiative cooling devices, which harness the sun and outdoor air as heat and cold sources, are gaining attention as eco-friendly and sustainable solutions," the summary reads. "While various devices have been developed, many are limited in function, focusing solely on heating or cooling, and large-scale systems lack adjustability."

About half of global energy "end use" goes to heat and cool our buildings, as noted by the International Renewable Energy Agency. The report added the "majority" of heat generation still comes from fossil fuels.

Additionally, more than 60% of the world's electricity is generated by dirty fuels, the International Energy Agency estimated.

Climate experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere have reported on the importance of reducing heat-trapping air pollution. Earth has already warmed by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850, per Climate.gov, nearing critical benchmarks. NASA experts have linked the issue to increased risks for extreme weather events, including floods, droughts, and wildfires. The calamities are even impacting our food system in parts of the world.

Leveraging passive and renewable energy sources that don't produce air pollution while operating is key to staunching the impact.

Heat pumps provide temperature regulation in buildings with smart science utilizing air movement. Even mundane kinetic energy in public places can be harnessed to generate electricity, as highlighted by a turnstile project at a Paris metro station.

In Korea, the 3D unit the experts built has been tested on skin, glass, steel, aluminum, and other surfaces with promising results. Adjusting the angle of the device provided better temperature control. The researchers see potential for the unit to aid temperature regulation for buildings and even on devices — providing macro and micro applications, all per the summary.

You can also better contain the warm and cool air your home is already making with some easy weatherization upgrades, like caulking and insulation. Resulting savings can be up to $300 per year off your energy bill, all while cutting air pollution. Thousands of dollars in tax credits remain available to help pay for the work, as detailed by the IRS.

