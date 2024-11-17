This breakthrough home heating device could cut your energy use in half — and you could get $10,000 to upgrade

Want to save money on your energy bills while making your home more comfortable? The government wants to help pay for it.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, American homeowners can get rebates and tax credits — up to $10,000 — for upgrading to a heat pump system.

The scoop

Think of a heat pump as a magic box that controls your home's temperature. Instead of creating heat or cold air from scratch, it moves heat where you want it: inside during winter and outside during summer.

Think of it as a two-for-one deal. You get both heating and cooling from a single system that's way more efficient than traditional furnaces or air conditioners.









While installing a heat pump typically costs between $4,000 and $8,000, you won't have to shoulder that cost alone. The government is offering up to $2,000 in tax credits for all homeowners, and low-income households could qualify for up to $8,000 in additional rebates.

Those tax savings may not be available for much longer, though. President-elect Donald Trump has said he is looking to "rescind all unspent funds" for the Inflation Reduction Act, so while Congress would have to act on that, the future of these incentives is unclear. Interested parties may want to act soon.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's helping

Heat pumps can slash your energy use by 31-47% compared to conventional HVAC systems. That means more money stays in your wallet every month.

Plus, you're getting year-round comfort from a single system. No more maintaining separate heating and cooling units. It's like the Swiss army knife of home comfort.

By making the switch, you're not just upgrading your home. You're joining the millions of Americans who are choosing cleaner, more efficient ways to stay comfortable while saving money.

Ready to explore your options? Check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to compare local deals and navigate those government rebates. They've spent years helping Americans find the best energy-saving upgrades for their homes, and they can help you find a heat pump system that fits your budget and needs.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

With government incentives at an all-time high, there's never been a better time to switch to a system that'll keep your home and wallet comfortable all year round.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.