Scientists make game-changing battery breakthrough that could open door to future tech: 'Revolutionary'

Researchers may have developed a way to reverse aging.

They haven't crafted an anti-wrinkle cream but rather a process that rejuvenates a key battery component, according to a news release from the experts.

They are from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of Chicago, and other institutions. Their research focuses on cathodes, one of two electrodes inside lithium-ion batteries. During charge/discharge cycles, ions move between the two through the middle electrolyte layer.

At issue, specifically, are promising lithium-rich layered oxide cathodes, a many-syllabled component that provides astounding capacities. They can power better-performing electric vehicles, aircraft, and other devices. The cathodes offer a 30% increase in energy density, the amount of electricity stored per pound, and lower costs. More expensive materials are often included in common cathodes.

The problem is that the lithium-rich version suffers thermal expansion during repeated cycling, causing voltage loss and aging, all per the experts' summary and the full study in the journal Nature.

Fortunately, the team came up with a solution that "promises to revolutionize future material design and application." The researchers used a "robust predictive framework" and "revolutionary oxygen-redox chemistry" to provide for zero expansion. The materials even contract when heated to around 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The solution includes subjecting the cathode to 4-volt pulses, helping mend the structure, all according to a Chinese Academy of Sciences report published by Tech Xplore.

The result is a 100% voltage recovery. It's a breakthrough that could deliver both increased range for EVs and a much longer pack lifespan. The double win is often hard to achieve, per the reports.

"By intelligently adjusting charging strategies, structural defects in the cathode can be periodically repaired, thereby significantly extending battery lifespan," study lead author Qiu Bao said in the statement.

It's an exciting, albeit complex, entry on the growing list of battery innovations that could lead to a next-generation pack that's cheaper, lasts longer, and uses more planet-friendly parts than current options. Lithium-iron phosphate chemistry being developed by Samsung and others is another design gaining traction. Even cow hair is being leveraged for energy storage gains in an Argentina lab.

The discoveries aren't limited to the ground, either. The academy reports also mentioned aircraft. And electric air taxis from Joby Aviation and other companies are already poised to transform travel with cleaner options featuring state-of-the-art batteries.

Each trip that prevents a gas burner from spewing exhaust can significantly decrease heat-trapping tailpipe pollution, linked by medical experts to a variety of health risks. And while the amount of deposits needed to build batteries for the clean-energy shift is significant, it's far less than the 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels hauled from Earth each year, according to Sustainability by Numbers.

Better, longer-lasting packs can reduce the materials burden. And experts are optimistic about the potential for these findings.

"The implications … extend beyond the field of battery research, which is original, interesting, and important for offering new principles for designing functional materials," reviewers from the journal Nature wrote, per the academy statement.

In the meantime, even low-tech walking continues to be a healthy, clean way to get around, as well. Replacing a couple miles of driving with strolling each day can cut 600 pounds of air pollution annually, for example.

