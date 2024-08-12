  • Tech Tech

Company deploys end-of-life solution to tackle wind turbine waste: 'Hundreds of wind turbines are being decommissioned to make way for even larger wind turbines'

The firm collects and repurposes mid-sized, standalone wind turbines ranging from 400 to 900 kilowatts.

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

While wind energy is a great source of clean power for the U.S., scientists are still trying to figure out what to do with old turbines. Instead of dumping outdated wind turbines in landfills, companies are exploring ways to reuse them and other renewable energy products, per a recent report by CleanTechnica.

Rockwind, a wind turbine refurbishing firm, has a refurbish-and-reuse business model that it hopes will revolutionize wind energy. The firm collects and repurposes mid-sized, standalone wind turbines ranging from 400 to 900 kilowatts. 

"Hundreds of wind turbines are being decommissioned to make way for even larger wind turbines, but those wind turbines can be cost-effectively refurbished and reused in distributed energy applications," Rockwind states on its website. "Our goal, when selecting a decommissioned turbine, is to ensure we get the best value for our customers with a strong emphasis on minimal maintenance and a long operating life."

Rockwind started out by importing decommissioned wind turbines from Europe to the U.S. Midwest; however, now the company also plans on refurbishing decommissioned wind turbines from American farms.

The company received one of 20 awards the U.S. Department of Energy gave to organizations dedicated to developing innovative ways to extend the life of products. 

By repurposing decommissioned turbines, Rockwind not only helps make wind energy more affordable — it also eliminates the costly and hazardous recycling process. When wind turbines are recycled, the materials are scrapped and release harmful, planet-warming gases, according to Rockwind. 

One of Rockwind's main goals is to bring wind energy to marginalized communities, lowering utility costs for homeowners while supplying them with clean energy. 

Transitioning toward renewable forms of energy, such as wind power, is an investment toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. Unlike nonrenewable forms of energy, clean energy does not release harmful, planet-warming gases. 

The more companies help organizations and homeowners switch to renewable energy, the more we can cut down on pollution. 

