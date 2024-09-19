UK power company group says 1 million homes must undergo critical upgrades annually by 2030: 'We are committed to helping households'

To meet energy demand reductions for buildings in the United Kingdom, National Westminster Bank Group reported that 1 million homes need to be upgraded with insulation treatments annually by 2030.

Sustainability Magazine reported that the banking giant joined forces with British Gas and other groups to retrofit 1,000 social housing homes. This project aims to provide a model landlords can follow to make retrofitting more accessible and affordable.

Retrofitting involves upgrading and modifying existing structures to make them more energy-efficient. It's great for power bills and the environment but can be expensive to execute, potentially reaching £35,000 ($45,800, for reference) for the average home in the U.K.

This project aims to explore financing solutions and efficiency options that would lighten the burden for landlords while improving home comfort for residents.

In addition to British Gas and NatWest, other groups involved in the consortium are Places for People, Tallarna, and Sero. Pineapple Sustainable Partnerships lead the overall effort.

Dan Rosenfield, Managing Director for Net Zero at British Gas, told Sustainability Magazine: "As part of our ambition to energise a greener fairer future, we are committed to helping households to decarbonise in a way that is simple and affordable."

Retrofitting homes across the U.K. will reduce energy demand and save residents money on power bills. The effort will also significantly decrease carbon pollution output, helping to secure a safer future for our planet.

Energy efficiency and more affordable energy sources are hot topics in areas all around the globe as we work together to lower consumer expenses and stop rising global temperatures.

Entrepreneurs have developed super-efficient tiny homes, scientists regularly make impactful upgrades to solar panels, and even power companies are contributing to energy advancements.

The project for 1,000 home upgrades is just one step the U.K. is taking to reduce energy demand and meet climate goals, but it's an important step that could have a long-lasting impact.

Greg Reed, CEO at Places for People, told Sustainability Magazine: "By participating in this project, we're driving progress towards our own sustainability goals while supporting the industry in developing innovative, scalable solutions to achieve net-zero emissions."

