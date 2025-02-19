Dangerous conspiracy theory put to bed after community retaliates with facts: 'Smooth brain conspiracy'

"The post was brought to you by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries."

There's a strange conspiracy theory regarding renewable energy, but the tenets don't quite line up.

A Redditor shared the line of thinking, which relates to the green transition, electric vehicles, and even energy prices.

It's similar to the backlash against 15-minute cities, which are designed to reduce dependency on vehicles. Opponents argue that they're a way to control people or eliminate cars — but they likely have not thought much about the benefits.

"The push behind wanting everything electric from cars to appliances has nothing to do with climate change," the poster said. "It's about control. Once society is dependent on one type of energy, it's much easier for the government to control the flow however they see fit."

The top response read: "I mean with this logic didn't they already have control with gas why add electric cars and stuff."

It's a good question. And there's no response that makes sense and substantiates the claim that the government is pushing clean energy technology to exert control over citizens.

As many users pointed out, solar energy is abundant and easily available to power devices, appliances, and more if you have the right equipment. The upfront costs of solar panels and batteries are high, but they are coming down as researchers and companies develop breakthroughs that improve infrastructure.

For renters and homeowners, this means independence — or control over finances and home energy systems. Instead of relying on dirty fuels that cost a pretty penny and produce heat-trapping pollution, clean energy lowers monthly bills and keeps toxic gases out of Earth's atmosphere.

A massive battery storage system in San Antonio, Texas, will help alleviate demand during peak hours and shore up the state's notoriously unreliable grid. A similar site in Clark County, Nevada, is also extending the availability of solar power.

Even in the r/conspiracy community, Redditors were not impressed.

"The post was brought to you by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries," one commenter wrote.

Another user replied: "For real. Bro saying this like they can't just shut the gas off as well. 'But I can just get tanks!' Where you gonna fill em? The independent fracking station down the street? Smooth brain conspiracy."

