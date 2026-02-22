Chinese automaker unveils affordable new model with uncanny resemblance to American favorite: 'Love it'

China's electric vehicle boom just delivered one of the year's most headline-grabbing launches: a new electric pickup truck priced around $18,000 that turns heads for both its tech and design, as Electrek reported.

The vehicle — officially the Rely R08 EV, from Chery Automotive's pickup-focused sub-brand Rely — marks the company's first fully electric pickup. It slots into a growing segment as automakers race to electrify even heavy-duty work trucks.

What's especially notable is how closely the R08 resembles the rugged Toyota Hilux — the globally popular pickup known for its durability — a similarity that's sparked buzz (and a few memes) online.

Priced from 127,800 yuan (about $18,300) to roughly 158,800 yuan (around $22,900) for higher trims, the R08 undercuts many Western EV trucks by a huge margin — and it even cuts deep into conventional truck territory. That's a striking price point for any midsize electric pickup.

Buyers can choose from 66.5- or 88-kilowatt-hour battery packs and driving ranges of around 500 kilometers (approximately 310 miles).

Rear-wheel-drive models offer about 150 kilowatts (200 horsepower), while all-wheel-drive versions combine dual motors for roughly 300 kW (400 horsepower) and strong torque. The cabin blends work-ready, modern design with large infotainment screens and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8155, which powers smart features, per CnEVPost.

Industry watchers say the launch reflects two big trends: China's domestic EV makers pushing aggressively into segments that have been slow to electrify, and the cost compression enabled by local supply chains and scale. In China, the pickup truck market may still be a niche compared to sedans and SUVs, but new-energy pickups are among the fastest-growing categories — up to 240% in 2025, the outlet added.

Outside China, reactions are split. Enthusiasts on forums are already imagining what such a pickup could cost with tariffs and safety requirements added, while critics question build quality and safety standards, as Autonocion.com reported. Whether the Rely R08 ever makes it to the U.S. or European roads remains to be seen, but it's already shaking up the narrative around how affordable electric trucks can be.

"Love it. Don't love that it has what appears to be a 4.5 ft bed," one Electrek reader commented on the Chinese EV news.

