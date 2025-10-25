Homeowner shares video breakdown of game-changing new kitchen appliance: 'Better-for-you solution'

A small countertop machine is capturing the attention of eco-conscious homeowners — and for good reason.

At the size of a small trash can, the Reencle home composter transforms everyday food scraps into rich, nutrient-dense soil — all without the smell or wait of traditional composting.

The composter was recently featured in a TikTok by Justice Shepard (@justicebuys), who does product reviews on the platform.

In his video, Shepard broke down how to use the Reencle, highlighting it as a "better-for-you solution to minimize trash."

"All you have to do is pour the mix, add water, then whenever you have food scraps, the enzymes naturally break it down," Shepard said. "This will not only minimize trash, but you can even use it for plants in your garden."

According to the Reencle website, the included "mix" is a packet of key microbes that do the work of breaking down your unwanted food scraps. The machine can handle up to 2.2 pounds of scraps per day — everything from fruits and veggies to meat, fish, grains, and more. Within one to three months, users are left with a ready-to-use organic compost.

Reencle says that its technology mirrors the natural process of aerobic composting but speeds it up dramatically by maintaining ideal conditions for decomposition.

"In fact, most food scraps can be broken down within just a day," the company says. "Just like the microbes in your gut break down what you eat, our microbes swiftly break down food scraps, creating organic compost."

In his TikTok, Shepard adds a processed frosted cookie and what appears to be a plastic produce bag to the machine. On the company's website, Reencle clarifies that its machine is best used for recycling organic waste such as fruits, vegetables, and meats. It's likely best to leave the overly processed foods and non-recyclable plastic to standard garbage.

Shepard added in his video that the Reencle traps smells inside by using a carbon filter and doesn't make any noise, making it especially home-friendly. Reencle says the machine operates at 28 decibels — just above the sound made by falling leaves but lower than the sound of a hushed library.

The Reencle home composter retails for $499, with replacement carbon filters costing $35 per year. If that price is too steep, you can rent the machine for $29 per month, which includes filter refills, maintenance, and any other operational needs. Despite the high retail price, the Reencle boasts 5-star reviews, with users calling the product "brag-worthy" and "outstanding," per the company's website.

"This is such a great eco-friendly solution," one TikTok user wrote in reaction to Shepard's TikTok. "Love the idea of minimizing waste while helping the environment."

Disposing of food waste responsibly is vital to the health of our planet — especially since Americans throw away about 60 million tons of food waste annually. According to Recycle Track Systems, discarded food is "the single largest component taking up space inside U.S. landfills, making up 22 percent of municipal solid waste."

Composting your food scraps at home is a great way to divert your own food waste — and improve your garden's health.

When food scraps end up in landfills, they decompose without oxygen and release methane, a planet-warming gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. By composting at home, you prevent contributing to this harmful atmospheric pollution. Composting also prevents your food waste from needing transport and processing, helping cut carbon pollution associated with waste management.

Plus, your finished compost can enrich soil with nutrients and beneficial microbes, improving moisture retention and overall soil health without chemicals or artificial fertilizers.

