Homeowner stunned after plugging in 40-year-old solar panels into DIY setup: 'Were those off [the] rover from mars?'

It turns out solar panels can truly stand the test of time.

In a post to the r/solar subreddit, one Redditor shared that they hooked up a set of 40-year-old Sharp solar panels — and that they still worked perfectly.

"I'm still surprised [at] how amazing it works, like it's running a lot of things in my home," they shared in a cross-post to the r/SolarDIY forum, showing off the gleaming vintage setup that's connected to a timer magnet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

(Click here if the embed doesn't show.)

Viewers of the post were quick to share their thoughts.

"Were those off [the] rover from Mars?" one user joked in a crosspost to r/SolarDIY.

"That's really cool!" another added.

Others used the moment to debunk myths that solar panels wear out quickly, pointing out that even decades-old technology can keep producing clean power, year after year.

Modern solar panels are even more durable and efficient, often carrying 25-year warranties and lasting for far longer. If you've been thinking about switching to solar, it's easier and more affordable than ever. EnergySage's free tools help quickly compare installation estimates and help you discover just how much you can save.

Going solar also helps cut the dirty fuel-based pollution that's overheating our planet and harming the health of our communities. With EnergySage's help, the average person saves up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installation. It's even got a state-by-state mapping tool that shows you the average solar costs and available incentives.

But keep in mind there's a deadline: the 30% federal tax credit for solar installations expires at the end of 2025, so it definitely pays to act now.

Buying panels isn't the only way to benefit from solar power. Palmetto's LightReach program gets you panels for zero dollars down, letting you secure lower energy rates and helping the environment. Pairing solar with other upgrades, like a heat pump, can make your home all the more efficient — and Mitsubishi can help you find the right installer for your household budget.

After all, if a set of 1980s solar panels can power up in 2025, imagine what today's clean energy tech can do for your home.

