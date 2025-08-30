Energy expert explains how durable high-tech solar panels are over time: 'They're not indestructible'

Solar panels help you save on energy costs, and homeowners can save their physical energy, too, thanks to the very little maintenance required for the planet-friendly systems.

Transitioning to solar energy is one of the best ways to lower utility bills and reduce planet-heating pollution in the atmosphere. With the help of EnergySage's free tools, homeowners can get solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Per EnergySage, solar panels can last for more than 25 years. In all that time, homeowners shouldn't have to do much upkeep as long as the panels are clear of debris. Keeping an eye on your electric bills, using metering software, and installing a monitoring system can help track signs of declining panels.

Homeowners considering a solar installation can still claim a 30% tax credit, though it is set to expire at the end of the year. It's also recommended to have a warranty on solar panels. That way, homeowners don't have to cover costs associated with manufacturing problems.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"Solar panels are built to withstand hail, strong winds, and other rough weather — but they're not indestructible," according to EnergySage. "Even though weather damage is uncommon, purchasing panels with a strong warranty is important in case you need to repair or replace them."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, there are more than five million solar installations in the United States. That number is expected to double in the next five years as homeowners take advantage of the financial and environmental benefits.

Installing solar panels can bring the cost of energy down significantly. EnergySage makes it easy to find local installers and save up to $10,000 on a system. It also has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home setup and details about incentives based on location.

Investing in solar energy can also lower the cost of using other electric appliances, such as a heat pump. EnergySage can help homeowners looking to find the right heat pump with its HVAC quote comparison tool, which allows people to compare quotes from trusted installers for free.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



