Driver shares surprising deciding factor between new EV and Porsche: 'Nothing out there I would rather be in'

When you find a car you love, you just want to hang onto it forever.

When you find a car you love, you just want to hang onto it forever.

One Redditor plans to do exactly that with their all-electric 2020 Volkswagen eGolf, as they explained in a post on r/eGolf.

"The eGolf has been the best car I have ever owned," they wrote, noting that they also own a Porsche. "When it comes to driving around in the city, I will take my eGolf over the Porsche any day."

Their passion was clear — and they even backed it up, listing out all the reasons why they never want to stop driving this EV.









Top of the list was a smooth driving experience and top-notch performance, a quality interior and build, as well as driver assistance features including emergency stop, lane change assist, and dynamic headlights. The original poster also appreciated the peace and quiet while driving and the ability to coast — the model has no forced automatic regenerative braking, which is common in other EVs.

Rounding out their love letter to eGolfs were the model's lightweight battery, good stereo, and heated windshield.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Has many of the modern features anyone would want," they concluded. "Nothing out there I would rather be in."

Is this model not sounding like your cup of tea? With more sizes, styles, and price ranges on EVs than ever, there's something out there for everyone. Plus, any EV comes with the added benefits of saving money on gas and running without polluting the air.

The eGolf, in particular, has many dedicated fans, made clear by the original post's comments section.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Drive it until the wheels will fall off, I'm sure the battery will still be OK at the end," one wrote.

"I like it better than a Tesla," another added. "I love how it's a regular car inside."

"The ride quality is so fantastic," a third affirmed. "None of the other cars I've owned come anywhere close."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.