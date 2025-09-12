Viewers outraged over video of man's senseless destruction of high-end tech: 'Hurt my soul'

"I hope we're not on that trend again."

A video on how to carry a gaming PC has touched a nerve — gamers and tech builders see expensive parts at risk, while eco-conscious viewers see needless waste.

The clip posted on Reddit showed a man lifting an open PC tower, holding directly onto an expensive graphics card. Viewers reacted sharply to the rough handling of computer parts.

Some commenters took the moment at face value. "That hurt my soul," one Reddit user wrote, while another said, "That is a very expensive graphics card."

Others guessed that the hardware was likely already broken and used only as a prop. They pointed out that the video poster, SignalRGB, used old PC parts for tech humor in some of their old posts.

In a comment on the same clip on TikTok, SignalRGB explained that the unit shown was actually an empty GPU shell not attached to anything. The cable was just shoved in to make it look super realistic.

Even so, showing rough handling of the unit sparked a conversation about electronic waste.

Electronics are expensive to produce, requiring costly materials, skilled labor, and energy-intensive manufacturing processes. They often require rare metals like lithium and cobalt, which drive destructive mining practices.

Throwing them away wastes money and time long before a device reaches the trash. Once they get discarded, they often end up in landfills, where they can contaminate soil and water.

According to the World Health Organization, improperly disposed e-waste can release as many as 1,000 chemical substances, some of which can harm the brain and nervous system.

The Global E-Waste Monitor reported that 62 million tons of e-waste were produced in 2022 alone — enough to fill 1.55 million trucks circling the equator bumper-to-bumper.

This is why unnecessary waste, like discarding unused devices or prompting customers to destroy products beyond repair to qualify for warranty claims, raises concerns.

Once electronics reach the end of their first life, they don't have to become waste. Many can be repaired, resold, or safely traded — options that recoup costs while keeping devices in circulation.

Content focusing on this can highlight the value in old tech instead of making waste for the sake of entertainment.

One frustrated commenter put it bluntly, "Creating e-waste for social media clout. It's so wasteful."

Another user quipped, "I hope we're not on that trend again where it's entertaining to watch people destroy expensive things."

