Student makes groundbreaking discovery that could revolutionize future clothing: 'We must become more open with this knowledge'

A new discovery in regard to recycling clothes and textiles will make it easier to give your old outfits a second life, according to Sweden's University of Borås.

The breakthrough comes from Katarina Lindström's research at the Swedish School of Textiles, showing how to turn used garments into fresh materials.

The European Union now requires separate collection of used textiles, and recycling centers are overflowing. Plus, many unwanted clothes end up in dumps overseas. But Lindström's work offers an intelligent fix via mechanical recycling.

"So far, very little about the subject has been described in the research. The industry does have knowledge on the topic, but these are trade secrets that it likes to keep to itself. If we are to achieve the goals of a more sustainable textile industry, we must become more open with this knowledge," said Lindström.

Unlike chemical methods, mechanical recycling uses minimal water and chemicals. The process tears textiles into pieces, sometimes using water or lubricants to separate fibers. But if fibers break too much, they can only become filling or nonwoven fabric. Lindström's tests uncovered ways to keep fibers intact and thus more usable.

Her research revealed that looser textiles with less twist produce better fibers. Adding lubricants also helped, especially with polyester. "Lubricants reduce friction, and this proved to be particularly successful with polyester. With lubricants, less heat was required in the process, which is otherwise a challenge as it can lead to the polyester melting," Lindström explained. Mixed-material clothes can be recycled, too, though it's trickier.

This research brings us closer to keeping more textiles out of landfills, saving resources, and reducing waste. But recycling isn't the only answer.

"The best thing is that we use our clothes more, repair our garments when needed, and redesign them when they go out of style. In this way, as little energy as possible is used," said Lindström.

These findings are already helping textile recyclers improve their processes, making a future where no clothes go to waste seem tangible.

