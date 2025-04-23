Groundbreaking partnership will create high-performance sports equipment with materials from unexpected source: 'Awesome vision for the future'

"We are very excited to see this concept come to fruition."

A partnership between energy company Vattenfall, material extraction firm Gjenkraft, and sustainable ski-maker Evi will help transform old wind turbine materials into skis.

Vattenfall is a Swedish multinational that has wind power in its portfolio. As its first-generation turbines reach the end of their life, the company is seeking various ways to reach 100% recyclability for the decommissioned materials, as The National reported.

"This project perfectly illustrates how technology provides a sustainable alternative to traditional ski-making materials," said Gustav Frid, environment and sustainability specialist at Vattenfall, in a company press release. "We hope it will inspire others and foster new ideas for accelerating circularity."

Up to 90% of wind turbine components are easily recyclable, with 6-14% of the remainder being composite materials that are difficult to break down. However, recent advances in recycling these materials are improving reclamation efforts, providing resources that can be used in a variety of ways.

By teaming up with Gjenkraft, Vattenfall hopes to meet its lofty climate goals and provide a resource that can be useful to local industries.

"Our goal has always been to demonstrate that this issue can be resolved," said Marcin Rusin, co-founder of Gjenkraft. "We already had the technology to recover valuable raw materials from composite waste, the next step was to find a high-end product that would appeal to the public.

"As a Norwegian company with team members who are enthusiastic about skiing, deciding to manufacture skis was a natural fit. We are very excited to see this concept come to fruition."

The International Energy Agency has forecasted that renewable energy sources will expand from 30% of global energy production to 46% by 2030. Onshore wind deployments are expected to almost double by 2030, compared to the previous six years, while offshore wind could quadruple.

Although this sustainable energy source doesn't burn dirty fuels or create planet-warming pollution, old turbine materials have frequently ended up in landfills.

Through new recycling methods, the composite materials from turbines can now find a second life as materials for the aerospace, automotive, and even sports industries.

Endre Hals, founder of Evi skis, was honored by the inclusion in this project.

"We are humbly aware that a small ski producer like Evi will never be able to make a big impact on the use of this kind of industrial waste," Hals said. "Therefore, we are extra stoked that Gjenkraft and Vattenfall want to work with us to realise this awesome vision for the future of product development."

Vattenfall has previously showcased a way to repurpose old turbine nacelles into tiny homes as part of its circular economy efforts. Others have converted the discarded material into park benches, tables, and planters, while Chinese researchers have used the materials as an additive in paving roads.

As for Vattenfall's collaboration with a small ski manufacturer, it's just an example of what these recycling efforts can accomplish.

"Our goal is to identify circular solutions that serve a practical purpose in society," Frid said. "It's about optimising material use. By extending the lifespan of a wind turbine or reusing a component in a new application, we can extract more value and reduce the environmental impact of materials."

