Researchers make key breakthrough that could have major impact on construction industry: 'A viable approach'

A team of researchers has put the use of recycled paving blocks in concrete production to the test. Their results could promote increased sustainability and waste reduction in the concrete industry.

In a recent study, researchers looked at what happens when regular sand and gravel, also known as natural aggregates in concrete production, are replaced with recycled pieces from old concrete paving blocks, or CPB aggregate.

The research took a deep dive into the properties of the waste material, including particle size distribution, water absorption, and density. The team's findings revealed that mortars utilizing CPB aggregates required higher amounts of superplasticizers, or high-range water reducers, to achieve desired workability.

Despite this, it appeared that the researchers were pleasantly surprised by what they discovered. When properly processed and incorporated into the mix, CPB aggravates can eventually produce paving blocks with comparable strength and durability to those made with natural aggregates.

"Durability assessments suggest that concrete mixtures with CPB exhibit trends comparable to reference concrete, indicating moderate resistance to chloride penetration," the study reads. "Overall, the findings suggest that utilizing sorted CPB aggregates is a viable approach to replacing natural aggregates in mortars and concretes."

Recycling concrete can go a long way in reducing the demand for natural aggregates, which may lower the carbon footprint of construction and even the amount of construction waste that ends up in landfills. With further research, CPB aggregates could be a more cost-effective alternative to the use of natural aggregates, especially in areas with high transportation costs.

As noted in the study, "construction and demolition waste generated globally has consistently been a significant portion of the total waste produced" throughout the construction process. And with construction demands increasing around the globe, there are also rising concerns regarding the availability of natural aggregates for concrete.

The energy-intensive concrete manufacturing process can require plenty of extraction of raw materials. This can lead to high carbon pollution, resource depletion, water pollution, and even habitat destruction in areas where materials are mined.

One of the most readily available resources to take advantage of is construction and demolition waste. "Those produced during renovation and demolition, which amount to 4.5 billion tons globally, [present] a viable and sustainable option for concrete production," the researchers added.

