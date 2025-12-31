Woman shares super easy way for anyone moving to dispose of their electronics: 'Was anyone going to tell me it's illegal?'

"I just keep finding cord after cord after cord."

Technology evolves rapidly, allowing us to repurpose old devices or recycle their parts.

So there's a better (and legal!) way to dispose of e-waste than simply tossing it in the garbage, as TikToker Love of Earth Co. (@loveofearthco) showed in a video.

How does Redwood Materials' e-waste program work?

Redwood Materials offers a convenient way to return unwanted electronics and rechargeable batteries. The process ensures materials like cobalt and nickel are reused and prevents harmful substances from contaminating the environment.

Love of Earth Co. showed her experience in a TikTok video, as her cords piled up while she began a move.

"We're in the middle of a move, and I just keep finding cord after cord after cord," she shared.

Recognizing that e-waste can't simply be trashed, she opted for responsible recycling with the service over rolling the dice that her prohibited waste wouldn't be detected.

She created a profile on Redwood's website, cataloged her cables, boxed it all up, printed out a shipping label, and arranged for pickup at her door.

The process was "guilt free" as she wrote in an on-screen caption, and she expressed relief at both adhering to local laws and not adding her cords to crowded landfills.

Why should I recycle my e-waste with Redwood Materials?

Even though it's unbeknownst to many consumers, throwing out e-waste is forbidden in some states, as Recycle Nation compiled in a state-by-state guide. Tapping into Redwood's services can help you comply with local rules.

"Was anyone going to tell me it's illegal or were you all just going to let me keep living as a criminal," an alarmed user responded on TikTok.

Beyond wittingly or unwittingly breaking the law, e-waste recycling is the right thing to do for the planet. Recycling not only reduces landfill waste, but it also transforms what was once "waste" into valuable materials, decreasing the need for environmentally damaging production methods like mining.

Numerous devices, from smartphones to electric vehicles, depend on the materials lurking in your cords and e-waste, such as cathodes and copper oil. Supporting recycling-focused companies can help manufacturers reduce resource extraction.

Are there similar programs to Redwood Materials' e-waste program?

There are other companies that provide recycling opportunities and trade-in programs for e-waste.

Best Buy has e-waste bins at its stores for customers and mail-in options for those living farther away. It also has a trade-in program for consumers looking to earn gift cards for valuable e-waste.

Apple has similar options for its old products, which customers can use to earn rewards they can put toward new purchases. For ineligible devices, it will still recycle the product and its accessories for free.

Similarly, Target and Costco offer programs for customers looking to offload their old electronics in return for rewards.

