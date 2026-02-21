Scientists make groundbreaking discovery about plants grown under solar panels: 'These things can work together'

These arrays can be a secondary source of income for small farms.

Desert plants can thrive when sharing land with large solar arrays, according to a study from Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

The study looked at plants present on land shared with some of the large solar panel arrays that power the Las Vegas Strip. Even rare plants seemed to thrive there, returning in subsequent years.

According to a DRI press release, the researchers also found that the land around the array held water longer and differently than other patches of desert did. While they need to do more work to understand why this happens, it might explain why the plants did so well.

"With a little ingenuity, we can address both habitat and renewable energy concerns. These things can work together," ecologist Tiffany Pereira said.

The desert isn't the only place where solar panels can be placed alongside other plants and animals.

The U.S. Department of Energy has investigated agrivoltaics, or solar arrays installed over grazing areas or some types of plants on farmland. As they produce clean energy, these arrays can be a secondary source of income for small farms.

They also bring the possibility of solar power to rural communities that may not have as much access to it otherwise. In some cases, these arrays create much needed shade that allows farmers to grow crops that might not thrive otherwise.

Researchers in Nevada plan to continue monitoring how the plants and the solar array work together in subsequent years. They hope to understand more about the phenomenon they observed with water and see if the plants continue to thrive. The knowledge gained here could lay the foundation for more solar arrays in the years to come.

Understanding these issues and talking about them with family and friends can help more people find the willingness to invest in solar energy in new and interesting ways. You can also work to modify local laws to allow these kinds of solar installations.

