Mom shares plan for transforming ranch into 'fully off-grid' homestead: 'You're actually making your own power'

With the right solar panel setup and battery storage, many homeowners can operate completely independently from the electrical grid, which is exactly what one ranch family in Tennessee decided to do.

Solar installer Palmetto shared an Instagram video from Rohini Mauk (@rohinielyse) discussing the upcoming renovation on her family's Lumen Ranch.

"We're in the process of transitioning our ranch to be fully off-grid," says Mauk in the video. "We started with the well first, so now all of our water comes from our own well, which is amazing. The water's so good. And next up, we are looking at power, so we want to be completely solar powered, and we're checking out a company called Palmetto."

Mauk is clearly excited about the benefits of going solar.





"Being off-grid means you're actually making your own power. Well, the sun's making the power," she says. "And you're also storing it so it's there when you need it, which is really great, which leads to much lower monthly energy costs and no unpredictable price spikes in your bill, and I actually read a study that showed Americans who switch to solar can save up to $1,000 a year on energy costs, which is significant."

Also, as some homeowners found, these upgrades can significantly improve the value of a home.

She also seems excited about the specific company that she plans to work with.

"Palmetto has a really cool mission. They are empowering everyday Americans to achieve energy independence, which we are all for," she says.

In fact, Palmetto can help the average homeowner get solar panels for $0 down through its LightReach solar leasing program. This program can lower your utility rate by up to 20% and save you a significant amount over the lifetime of the solar panels.

You can also help fund your home energy upgrades using the Palmetto Home app. Download it and start taking simple actions such as reducing your home energy usage, and you'll earn up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on your home.

