Homeowners reveal how much solar panels and battery backups have changed their homes' resale values: 'My realtor was surprised'

One intrepid Redditor asked the r/solar community whether anyone had sold a property for a substantial premium after installing solar systems or batteries — prompting several homeowners to share a wide array of experiences.

The original poster, located in Australia, included several links that supported the assertion that solar panels can increase a property's total value, along with noting that, "Since batteries achieve a similar outcome of lowering bills, and avoiding renting power around the clock … it seems that they would also increase property value."

In the comments, one New Jersey homeowner shared their story: "When I sold my house in New Jersey a few years back, I had at least three bidders out of 12 for my house that were excited by the idea of a fully installed solar system with two Powerwalls … My realtor was surprised but the solar system probably added another $50-60k to the 'bidding war' between these three bidders."

The New Jersey-based commenter continued on to say: "The lesson I learned was that solar has value to the next owner. But only if it's owned outright. After discussing further with the buyer's realtor, my realtor came to the conclusion that if I had leased or financed the solar, I wouldn't have gotten bids."





Solar panels can cut your home's monthly electricity costs and protect you from utility rate increases, some of which have climbed anywhere from 5-40% across much of the nation, per the New York Times. Pairing your panels with the power of battery storage can give you true energy independence during grid outages.

Studies have shown that homes with owned solar panels sold for 5-10% more than comparable homes without solar. While it's true that leasing panels comes with its own unique considerations, it's nevertheless a viable way to slash your utility rate, and subscription programs like Palmetto's LightReach can cut your rate by up to 20%, all with no money down.

For example, EnergySage can help you navigate the purchasing process smoothly, along with identifying any local and federal incentives to sweeten the deal.

As for your home's value with solar, several other commenters were quick to toss in their two cents.

"Here in Southern California, an owned solar system is definitely a plus when selling a house. Local energy prices are some of the highest in the country, and temps are such that AC is used several months off the year," shared one person.

"I'd say that if you can demonstrate that the panels have saved you money, and will continue to save the buyer money, it's a positive. It would be the same as replacing an old oil burning furnace with a heat pump," added another.

