Scientists develop breakthrough battery tech — here's how it could be 'vital' for next-gen EVs

A battery developed in Japan with two kinds of filling could transform how we power our electric vehicles, laptops, and even futuristic human-like robots, according to Doshisha University researchers.

They are tackling electrolyte composition by including both solid and liquid versions in one pouch cell. When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes through the electrolyte, which is crucial for the chemistry to work, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Most lithium-ion batteries, or LIBs, that power our EVs and other tech use a liquid electrolyte. It's reliable, but often contains flammable substances that can be a part of rare yet serious blazes. (Gas cars catch fire more often than battery-powered ones, per the Boston Globe.)

Solid electrolytes are safer, lighter, and have a faster charge time and a longer lifespan. But cost, and the lack of a scalable manufacturing process, have been hurdles, according to TopSpeed. Doshisha's experts cited electrode-electrolyte ion transfer as another challenge. Ion movement is important during the charge/discharge cycle, per the researchers.

As a result, the team, including experts from Japanese electronics company TDK Corporation, sees a quasi-solid-state battery as a prime solution that maximizes the benefits of both types.

"The … battery from our study has the potential to improve the longevity of liquid-based LIBs and enhance energy density while maintaining the safety of all-solid-state batteries," study lead Ryosuke Kido said in a news release.

Energy density is the amount of electricity that can be stored per pound, a clutch metric for performance described here by the DOE.

Doshisha's pouch cell includes a silicon negative electrode; a positive electrode made from lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and oxygen; and a solid glass-ceramic electrolyte in the middle.

Specialized liquid substances that work well with each electrode were developed to enhance performance at the electrolyte interface. As a result, ionic conductivity, thermal stability, and electrochemical performance all tested "excellently," according to the summary.

"The flame-retardant quasi-solid-state battery we developed … provides a safer and more durable alternative to all-solid-state batteries with high energy density," Kido said in the report.

Quasi-electrolyte research is happening elsewhere, too. Massachusetts' Factorial has one in development, with positive progress. At Doshisha, a porous silicon anode is another innovation testing well.

It's part of the effort to deliver a cheaper, safer alternative to dominant lithium-ion packs. While reliable, they contain hard-to-gather metals that are expensive and dependent on foreign markets. That's in addition to increased fire risks with liquid-electrolyte versions.

But even EVs with the dirtiest batteries are cleaner than gas burners, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In fact, the DOE reported that EVs prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution each year compared to internal combustion rides. That's true even in states where nonrenewables generate most of the electricity to charge them.

The gases released are linked to a long list of human health problems, many involving the lung and heart, per the World Health Organization. And while $7,500 in EV tax breaks are in jeopardy under President Donald Trump's energy policies — as reported by NPR — the constant stream of innovations from Doshisha and other labs can help to lower costs. And the tax breaks remain available for now.

It all helps to make switching to a cleaner ride easier for more people. What's more, 2024 global EV and plug-in hybrid sales jumped 25% to more than 17 million, according to Reuters.

"As the world moves toward carbon neutrality, electric vehicles have been gaining significant attention in recent years. It is vital to develop highly safe automotive batteries with extended lifespans," Kido said in the summary.

