EV driver shares personal review after hiring an electrician to massively upgrade his garage: 'The electrician told me it's never a problem'

"I just set it to charge in the middle of the night."

One electric vehicle driver was excited to share their new home upgrade after having an EV charging station installed by Qmerit.

"Qmerit installed my plug today," the original poster wrote in the r/BoltEV subreddit. "Everything went perfect, and I only have [a] 100 amp panel."

They included a photo of the work, showing a simple setup with the charging station's control panel and a hook to hold the charging cord.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Drivers who switch to EVs save an incredible amount on fueling up, especially if they do their charging at home.

One driver who had gone electric four years earlier said their car was "crazy cheap to drive," and another detailed how they could drive essentially for free by taking advantage of programs offered in their area.

By adding a charging station at home, the OP made it possible to tap into these incredible savings.

If you want to install a Level 2 charger at home, leading installer Qmerit can help you understand your options. It offers free estimates to homeowners; all you need to do is answer a few questions about your electrical panel and garage.

The original poster, for example, had an all-electric home setup.

"You have electric AC, electric stove, electric dryer?" a commenter asked. "Seems like EV charging with all three of those running would max out the load calculations."

"The electrician told me it's never a problem unless you have a hot tub or heated flooring," the original poster replied. "Either way, I just set it to charge in the middle of the night."

