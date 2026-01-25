Driver sounds off on common misconception about EVs after 4 years of ownership: 'We drive a lot'

Historically, many drivers assumed that owning an electric vehicle was expensive and beyond their budget. However, people who have shared their firsthand experiences are disproving these myths, as drivers report that their EVs save them money.

For example, one driver recently detailed on Reddit how much they've saved driving an EV over the past four years.

"We drive a lot and were spending a ridiculous amount on fuel so wanted to reduce our costs," the OP explained in the post.

While driving a Tesla Model 3 Long Range approximately 108,118 miles, they have loved the vehicle's performance during Canadian winters. They upgraded their home EV charger and enjoyed minimal maintenance costs.

"It is crazy cheap to drive, especially when charging at home," the original poster wrote. "I can't imagine a scenario where won't have an EV as our everyday vehicle. They are the perfect commuter."

By relaying their EV experience, the OP is helping others understand the benefits of EV ownership and may encourage them to consider buying one themselves. EVs help you avoid the gas and maintenance costs associated with traditional combustion engines and release less air pollution.

The OP also noted that they had installed solar panels on their home, which reduces EV charging costs. If you're ready to embrace the EV and solar trends to save money on essential bills, here are some ways to get started:

When you come across social media posts about people's EV and solar experiences, feel free to ask questions in the comments to learn additional real-world tips.

"I save $6,000 a year on fuel," another Reddit user commented on the OP's post. "I can justify the price."

"We will never go back to gas for our commute vehicles," someone else shared. "The amount we save on gas a month pays for the car payment basically."

