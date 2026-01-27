New EV owner receives online pushback after upgrading garage for free: 'There's no practical reason...'

"I have zero interest in dropping another $600-1,000."

Setting up a charger at home for your electric vehicle is a smart money move, but electrical work can be overwhelming.

One owner of a new EV was able to make it simple and cost-effective with the help of Qmerit.

They described their experience in a post on Reddit's r/BoltEV page, where others tried to overcomplicate their straightforward thought process.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Got a quote from Qmerit," they wrote under a photo of their new home charger. "Install completed the following Monday. Completely free, nothing due, took about 90 minutes start to finish."

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

They started the process the day after they got their new wheels — one of Chevy's affordable Bolt EVs. Lucky for them, the automaker often covers the cost of level 2 home charger installations.

The new Bolt owner also included details of their home's electrical setup. This sparked other Redditors to comment that the new car could actually be charged up faster, to which the original poster had a strong rebuttal.

"This [equipment] charges our Bolt overnight just fine," they replied. "I have zero interest in dropping another $600-1,000 just to finish charging at 4 am vs 6 am. There's no practical reason to upgrade."

They added that the way their new charger was installed, it could handle a more powerful setup if they ever need it.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"I have the same [charger]," another commenter added. "I bought it over 6 years ago. No issues. Love it."

If you're ready to save some money at public EV chargers and get your own level 2 rig at home, Qmerit is a worthwhile place to start. You can get a free estimate based on your specific house and get connected to verified installers.

Already charging at home? You can lower your charging costs even more with the addition of solar power to your home. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to get a feel for the options, find trusted partners, and potentially save up to $10,000 on installation.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.